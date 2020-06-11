All apartments in Fremont
Find more places like 909 Corporate Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fremont, CA
/
909 Corporate Way
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:30 AM

909 Corporate Way

909 Corporate Way · (510) 792-9800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fremont
See all
East Industrial
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

909 Corporate Way, Fremont, CA 94539
East Industrial

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1441 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
conference room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
conference room
parking
$3500/mo

KEY FEATURES

Year Built: 2005
Sq Footage: 1,441
Deposit: $4,400
Floor: Ground
Property: Commercial

DESCRIPTION

High Image Class A Building! Light and Bright!

Prime location in South Fremont, between 680 and 880. Close to shopping center and restaurants. Short walk to new Warm Springs BART station.

Four individual offices, reception area plus conference room, great for training and meetings. Space has conditioning/heating in offices, inside restroom, kitchen counter and ample parking. End unit, lots of windows and sunshine. Utilities, common area and insurance paid by tenant.

Your business will be in the "path of progress" with exciting growth potential from the development of Fremont neighborhoods. Ideal property for real estate & loans, accounting, legal, insurance, architect R&D and much more!

MLS: 40838453
Type: Commercial
County: Alameda
Year Built: 2005

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Corporate Way have any available units?
909 Corporate Way has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
Is 909 Corporate Way currently offering any rent specials?
909 Corporate Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Corporate Way pet-friendly?
No, 909 Corporate Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 909 Corporate Way offer parking?
Yes, 909 Corporate Way does offer parking.
Does 909 Corporate Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 Corporate Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Corporate Way have a pool?
No, 909 Corporate Way does not have a pool.
Does 909 Corporate Way have accessible units?
No, 909 Corporate Way does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Corporate Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 Corporate Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 909 Corporate Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 909 Corporate Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 909 Corporate Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waterstone at Fremont
39600 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA 94538
Fremont Arms
37811 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA 94536
Watermark Place
38680 Waterside Cir
Fremont, CA 94536
Sofi Fremont
889 Mowry Ave
Fremont, CA 94536
Pentagon Apartments
37950 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA 94536
Archstone Fremont Center
39410 Civic Center Dr
Fremont, CA 94538
Metro Fremont
4444 Hansen Ave
Fremont, CA 94536
Sundale North Apartments
39900 Blacow Rd
Fremont, CA 94538

Similar Pages

Fremont 1 BedroomsFremont 2 Bedrooms
Fremont Apartments with BalconyFremont Apartments with Pool
Fremont Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CentervilleCentral Downtown FremontCabrillo
SundaleCherry GuardinoGlenmoor
ParkmontArdenwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Ohlone CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity