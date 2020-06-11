909 Corporate Way

Amenities

parking conference room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities conference room parking

$3500/mo



KEY FEATURES



Year Built: 2005

Sq Footage: 1,441

Deposit: $4,400

Floor: Ground

Property: Commercial



DESCRIPTION



High Image Class A Building! Light and Bright!



Prime location in South Fremont, between 680 and 880. Close to shopping center and restaurants. Short walk to new Warm Springs BART station.



Four individual offices, reception area plus conference room, great for training and meetings. Space has conditioning/heating in offices, inside restroom, kitchen counter and ample parking. End unit, lots of windows and sunshine. Utilities, common area and insurance paid by tenant.



Your business will be in the "path of progress" with exciting growth potential from the development of Fremont neighborhoods. Ideal property for real estate & loans, accounting, legal, insurance, architect R&D and much more!



MLS: 40838453

Type: Commercial

County: Alameda

