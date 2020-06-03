889 Corporate Way

Amenities

parking air conditioning conference room

Property Amenities conference room parking

$4,995/mo



KEY FEATURES

Year Built: 2005

Sq. Footage: 1974

Deposit: $6,300

Floor: Ground

Property: Commercial



DESCRIPTION



Class A building! Available for lease at $2.50/Sq. Ft. HOA dues $441.28 included. Prime Location in South Fremont, between 680 & 880 freeways. Close to shopping center and restaurants! Seven individual offices, reception area plus conference room, great for training and meetings. Space has air conditioning/heating in offices, inside restroom, kitchen counter and ample parking. End unit, lots of windows and sunshine. Utilities, common area and insurance paid by tenant.



Your business will be in the "path of progress" with exciting growth potential from the development of Fremont's neighborhoods. Ideal property for real estate & loans, accounting, legal, insurance, architect R&D and much more. Walking distance to New Warm Spring Bart!



No Pets, No Smoking, Minimum 3 to 5 Year Lease.



PLEASE NOTE: In light of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), If you are not feeling well or your immune system has been compromised, we strongly encourage you to consider scheduling an appointment after your health has improved.