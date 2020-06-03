All apartments in Fremont
Last updated May 28 2020 at 7:25 AM

889 Corporate Way

889 Corporate Way · (510) 792-9800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

889 Corporate Way, Fremont, CA 94539
East Industrial

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$4,995

Click to see floorplan

7 Bed · 2 Bath · 1974 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
conference room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
conference room
parking
$4,995/mo

KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 2005
Sq. Footage: 1974
Deposit: $6,300
Floor: Ground
Property: Commercial

DESCRIPTION

Class A building! Available for lease at $2.50/Sq. Ft. HOA dues $441.28 included. Prime Location in South Fremont, between 680 & 880 freeways. Close to shopping center and restaurants! Seven individual offices, reception area plus conference room, great for training and meetings. Space has air conditioning/heating in offices, inside restroom, kitchen counter and ample parking. End unit, lots of windows and sunshine. Utilities, common area and insurance paid by tenant.

Your business will be in the "path of progress" with exciting growth potential from the development of Fremont's neighborhoods. Ideal property for real estate & loans, accounting, legal, insurance, architect R&D and much more. Walking distance to New Warm Spring Bart!

Please contact Mission Property Management to schedule a viewing today.

No Pets, No Smoking, Minimum 3 to 5 Year Lease.

PLEASE NOTE: In light of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), If you are not feeling well or your immune system has been compromised, we strongly encourage you to consider scheduling an appointment after your health has improved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 889 Corporate Way have any available units?
889 Corporate Way has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
Is 889 Corporate Way currently offering any rent specials?
889 Corporate Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 889 Corporate Way pet-friendly?
No, 889 Corporate Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 889 Corporate Way offer parking?
Yes, 889 Corporate Way does offer parking.
Does 889 Corporate Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 889 Corporate Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 889 Corporate Way have a pool?
No, 889 Corporate Way does not have a pool.
Does 889 Corporate Way have accessible units?
No, 889 Corporate Way does not have accessible units.
Does 889 Corporate Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 889 Corporate Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 889 Corporate Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 889 Corporate Way has units with air conditioning.
