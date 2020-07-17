All apartments in Fremont
5412 Ontario Cmn.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

5412 Ontario Cmn.

5412 Ontario Common · (510) 698-1900 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5412 Ontario Common, Fremont, CA 94555
Ardenwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5412 Ontario Cmn. · Avail. now

$3,400

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1769 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3Bed/2.5 Bath, AIR CONDITIONING, Nice Backyard, Ardenwood Fremont - CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING!!!
Pets may be negotiable.
3Bed/2.5 Bath, Spacious Home with Vaulted Ceilings, Nice Backyard in Fremont
Come and check this extraordinary property and make it your home!

1 Year Lease minimum, No smoking.

Qualifications: 650+ credit score from anyone 18+ living in the unit, a combined gross household income that triples the rental price, and we do check prior rental history.

Properties can't be rented sight unseen. Once you've seen the property and would like to move forward with application process, you'll be able to do so through our website.

www.bestproperty4u.com, click available Homes for Rent, click Fremont Office, click Fremont, click Apply Now on the property you want.

To view the property, contact is below:

Shannon Nilsen, Realtor
Best Property Management INC
40069 Mission Blvd.
Fremont, CA 94539
650-460-9930 direct
510-770-0824 ext. 107
BRE# 02004821
http://www.bestproperty4u.com

(RLNE4840171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5412 Ontario Cmn. have any available units?
5412 Ontario Cmn. has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
Is 5412 Ontario Cmn. currently offering any rent specials?
5412 Ontario Cmn. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5412 Ontario Cmn. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5412 Ontario Cmn. is pet friendly.
Does 5412 Ontario Cmn. offer parking?
No, 5412 Ontario Cmn. does not offer parking.
Does 5412 Ontario Cmn. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5412 Ontario Cmn. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5412 Ontario Cmn. have a pool?
No, 5412 Ontario Cmn. does not have a pool.
Does 5412 Ontario Cmn. have accessible units?
No, 5412 Ontario Cmn. does not have accessible units.
Does 5412 Ontario Cmn. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5412 Ontario Cmn. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5412 Ontario Cmn. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5412 Ontario Cmn. has units with air conditioning.
