492 Ironwood Terrace

Experience living in a peaceful and desirable East Industrial neighborhood in Fremont! This pretty single-family home rental property features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. It’s very accessible to the nearby playground and parks.
The unfurnished interior is bright and spacious with carpeted/hardwood/tile flooring. Its lovely kitchen consists of smooth quartz countertops, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, oven/range, and fine cabinets and drawers with lots of storage space. Air conditioning and gas heating for climate control. In-unit washer and dryer for laundry convenience. For vehicle parking, the house has 2-car attached garage. A yard with a patio at the back of the house. The renter must take care of the yard.
It’s a pet-friendly home with a $500 pet deposit/pet.
The tenant will be responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, and landscaping. The landlord will cover HOA fees.
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Nearby parks: Plomosa Park, Dixon Landing Park, and Sunnyhills Park.
Bus lines:
239 Grimmer - Warm Springs - 0.2 mile
217 Mission San Jose – Milpitas - 0.2 mile
623 Irvington High - Horner Jr. High - 0.2 mile
66 North Milpitas - Kaiser San Jose - 0.5 mile
