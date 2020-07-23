All apartments in Fremont
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

492 Ironwood Terrace

492 Ironwood Terrace · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

492 Ironwood Terrace, Fremont, CA 94539
East Industrial

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$4,750

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2009 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
garage
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now at 408 809 5458 to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)

Experience living in a peaceful and desirable East Industrial neighborhood in Fremont! This pretty single-family home rental property features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. It’s very accessible to the nearby playground and parks.

The unfurnished interior is bright and spacious with carpeted/hardwood/tile flooring. Its lovely kitchen consists of smooth quartz countertops, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, oven/range, and fine cabinets and drawers with lots of storage space. Air conditioning and gas heating for climate control. In-unit washer and dryer for laundry convenience. For vehicle parking, the house has 2-car attached garage. A yard with a patio at the back of the house. The renter must take care of the yard.

It’s a pet-friendly home with a $500 pet deposit/pet.

The tenant will be responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, and landscaping. The landlord will cover HOA fees.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Plomosa Park, Dixon Landing Park, and Sunnyhills Park.

Bus lines:
239 Grimmer - Warm Springs - 0.2 mile
217 Mission San Jose – Milpitas - 0.2 mile
623 Irvington High - Horner Jr. High - 0.2 mile
66 North Milpitas - Kaiser San Jose - 0.5 mile

(RLNE5936580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

