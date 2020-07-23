492 Ironwood Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground 24hr maintenance garage

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now at 408 809 5458 to book your showing!



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)



Experience living in a peaceful and desirable East Industrial neighborhood in Fremont! This pretty single-family home rental property features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. It’s very accessible to the nearby playground and parks.



The unfurnished interior is bright and spacious with carpeted/hardwood/tile flooring. Its lovely kitchen consists of smooth quartz countertops, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, oven/range, and fine cabinets and drawers with lots of storage space. Air conditioning and gas heating for climate control. In-unit washer and dryer for laundry convenience. For vehicle parking, the house has 2-car attached garage. A yard with a patio at the back of the house. The renter must take care of the yard.



It’s a pet-friendly home with a $500 pet deposit/pet.



The tenant will be responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, and landscaping. The landlord will cover HOA fees.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Plomosa Park, Dixon Landing Park, and Sunnyhills Park.



Bus lines:

239 Grimmer - Warm Springs - 0.2 mile

217 Mission San Jose – Milpitas - 0.2 mile

623 Irvington High - Horner Jr. High - 0.2 mile

66 North Milpitas - Kaiser San Jose - 0.5 mile



