43312 Arkwood St.

Single Family Home, Fremont - Property Id: 289165
A very functional house with great location in south Fremont, Irvington area
3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Single Family Home
Remodeled Master Bathroom, new tub in main bathroom
New roof and garage door
Newly painted inside and outside
Refinished original hardwood throughout.
2-car Attached Garage
Large backyard with casual landscaping
Easy Access to I880, I680, Warm Spring Bart, Pacific Commons, etc.
Looking for Long Term and Non-Smoking Tenants
Rent $3,150/month and $3,150 Security Deposit, one-year lease. No pets please.
Good credit, sufficient income and good rental history are required. Please provide some information about the adult tenants. In order to get consideration, the above information or the questionaire needs to be completed.
It will be shown by appointment only please.
Tenants pay for all utilities (PG&E, Water and garbage).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289165
No Pets Allowed
