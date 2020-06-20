43312 Arkwood St.

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Single Family Home, Fremont - Property Id: 289165



A very functional house with great location in south Fremont, Irvington area

3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Single Family Home

Remodeled Master Bathroom, new tub in main bathroom

New roof and garage door

Newly painted inside and outside

Refinished original hardwood throughout.

2-car Attached Garage

Large backyard with casual landscaping

Easy Access to I880, I680, Warm Spring Bart, Pacific Commons, etc.

Looking for Long Term and Non-Smoking Tenants

Rent $3,150/month and $3,150 Security Deposit, one-year lease. No pets please.

Good credit, sufficient income and good rental history are required. Please provide some information about the adult tenants. In order to get consideration, the above information or the questionaire needs to be completed.



It will be shown by appointment only please.

Tenants pay for all utilities (PG&E, Water and garbage).

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289165

Property Id 289165



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5813805)