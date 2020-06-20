All apartments in Fremont
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

43312 Arkwood St.

43312 Arkwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

43312 Arkwood Street, Fremont, CA 94538
Grimmer

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single Family Home, Fremont - Property Id: 289165

A very functional house with great location in south Fremont, Irvington area
3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Single Family Home
Remodeled Master Bathroom, new tub in main bathroom
New roof and garage door
Newly painted inside and outside
Refinished original hardwood throughout.
2-car Attached Garage
Large backyard with casual landscaping
Easy Access to I880, I680, Warm Spring Bart, Pacific Commons, etc.
Looking for Long Term and Non-Smoking Tenants
Rent $3,150/month and $3,150 Security Deposit, one-year lease. No pets please.
Good credit, sufficient income and good rental history are required. Please provide some information about the adult tenants. In order to get consideration, the above information or the questionaire needs to be completed.

It will be shown by appointment only please.
Tenants pay for all utilities (PG&E, Water and garbage).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289165
Property Id 289165

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5813805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43312 Arkwood St. have any available units?
43312 Arkwood St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fremont, CA.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 43312 Arkwood St. have?
Some of 43312 Arkwood St.'s amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43312 Arkwood St. currently offering any rent specials?
43312 Arkwood St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43312 Arkwood St. pet-friendly?
No, 43312 Arkwood St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 43312 Arkwood St. offer parking?
Yes, 43312 Arkwood St. does offer parking.
Does 43312 Arkwood St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43312 Arkwood St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43312 Arkwood St. have a pool?
No, 43312 Arkwood St. does not have a pool.
Does 43312 Arkwood St. have accessible units?
No, 43312 Arkwood St. does not have accessible units.
Does 43312 Arkwood St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43312 Arkwood St. has units with dishwashers.
