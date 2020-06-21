All apartments in Fremont
Find more places like 10 Potel Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fremont, CA
/
10 Potel Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

10 Potel Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536

10 Potel Terrace · (650) 463-9203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fremont
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $2,800
See all

Location

10 Potel Terrace, Fremont, CA 94536
Niles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3.0 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom · Avail. now

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1663 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed0450597067935000174fd Recently remodeled and conveniently located townhome with easy access to Union City BART and shopping centers!

This beautifully remodeled meticulously maintained town home is tucked into the well established neighborhood of Niles-Fremont. This house features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths including a very spacious master suite with his & her closets with an en-suite bathroom. Additionally it has a well-organized garage with washer and dryer. There is plenty of living space and lots of room including paved backyard for entertaining. Good schools with Niles Hills Elementary School, Centerville Middle School, Washington High School. For private showing call us at (

(RLNE5824535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Potel Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 have any available units?
10 Potel Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
Is 10 Potel Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 currently offering any rent specials?
10 Potel Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Potel Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 pet-friendly?
No, 10 Potel Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 10 Potel Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 offer parking?
Yes, 10 Potel Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 does offer parking.
Does 10 Potel Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Potel Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Potel Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 have a pool?
No, 10 Potel Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 does not have a pool.
Does 10 Potel Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 have accessible units?
No, 10 Potel Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Potel Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Potel Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Potel Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Potel Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 10 Potel Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Logan Park
38200 Logan Dr
Fremont, CA 94536
The Rexford
3400 Country Dr
Fremont, CA 94536
Fremont Arms
37811 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA 94536
Ardenwood Forest
5016 Paseo Padre Pkwy
Fremont, CA 94555
Countrywood
4555 Thornton Ave
Fremont, CA 94536
Brookvale Chateau
36163 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA 94536
Metro Fremont
4444 Hansen Ave
Fremont, CA 94536
Creekside Village
2999 Sequoia Ter
Fremont, CA 94536

Similar Pages

Fremont 1 BedroomsFremont 2 Bedrooms
Fremont Apartments with BalconyFremont Apartments with Pool
Fremont Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CentervilleCentral Downtown FremontCabrillo
SundaleCherry GuardinoGlenmoor
ParkmontArdenwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Ohlone CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity