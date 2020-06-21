Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed0450597067935000174fd Recently remodeled and conveniently located townhome with easy access to Union City BART and shopping centers!
This beautifully remodeled meticulously maintained town home is tucked into the well established neighborhood of Niles-Fremont. This house features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths including a very spacious master suite with his & her closets with an en-suite bathroom. Additionally it has a well-organized garage with washer and dryer. There is plenty of living space and lots of room including paved backyard for entertaining. Good schools with Niles Hills Elementary School, Centerville Middle School, Washington High School. For private showing call us at (
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
10 Potel Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
10 Potel Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
