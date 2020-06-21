10 Potel Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This beautifully remodeled meticulously maintained town home is tucked into the well established neighborhood of Niles-Fremont. This house features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths including a very spacious master suite with his & her closets with an en-suite bathroom. Additionally it has a well-organized garage with washer and dryer. There is plenty of living space and lots of room including paved backyard for entertaining. Good schools with Niles Hills Elementary School, Centerville Middle School, Washington High School. For private showing call us at (



(RLNE5824535)