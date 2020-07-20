2504 Dundee Gln,

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible carport doorman gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court

Single level home in a beautiful gated community of Brookside in North Escondido. Open floorplan with wide arched entries, high ceilings, custom fireplace, travertine, tile & distressed maple wood flooring. Sliders off master bedroom & family room opens to easy care & private yard with grape arbor & mature landscaping. Central AC & heat. Spacious bedrooms & large great room off kitchen.

