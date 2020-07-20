All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 2504 Dundee Gln,.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
2504 Dundee Gln,
Last updated June 2 2019 at 10:53 AM

2504 Dundee Gln,

2504 Dundee Gln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2504 Dundee Gln, Escondido, CA 92026
North Broadway

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Single level home in a beautiful gated community of Brookside in North Escondido. Open floorplan with wide arched entries, high ceilings, custom fireplace, travertine, tile & distressed maple wood flooring. Sliders off master bedroom & family room opens to easy care & private yard with grape arbor & mature landscaping. Central AC & heat. Spacious bedrooms & large great room off kitchen.
Single level home in a beautiful gated community of Brookside in North Escondido. Open floorplan with wide arched entries, high ceilings, custom fireplace, travertine, tile & distressed maple wood flooring. Sliders off master bedroom & family room opens to easy care & private yard with grape arbor & mature landscaping. Central AC & heat. Spacious bedrooms & large great room off kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2504 Dundee Gln, have any available units?
2504 Dundee Gln, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 2504 Dundee Gln, have?
Some of 2504 Dundee Gln,'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2504 Dundee Gln, currently offering any rent specials?
2504 Dundee Gln, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 Dundee Gln, pet-friendly?
Yes, 2504 Dundee Gln, is pet friendly.
Does 2504 Dundee Gln, offer parking?
Yes, 2504 Dundee Gln, offers parking.
Does 2504 Dundee Gln, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2504 Dundee Gln, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 Dundee Gln, have a pool?
No, 2504 Dundee Gln, does not have a pool.
Does 2504 Dundee Gln, have accessible units?
Yes, 2504 Dundee Gln, has accessible units.
Does 2504 Dundee Gln, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2504 Dundee Gln, has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd
Escondido, CA 92025
Oak Hill Apartments
1302 Oak Hill Dr
Escondido, CA 92027
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen
Escondido, CA 92025
Solana at Grand
1501 E Grand Ave
Escondido, CA 92027
Linda Vista Village
965 W Lincoln Ave
Escondido, CA 92026
The Willows
2460 Bear Valley Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92027
Grand Regency
2050 E Grand Ave
Escondido, CA 92027
Forest Glen
493 Beaumont Gln
Escondido, CA 92026

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEscondido 2 Bedroom Apartments
Escondido Apartments with PoolsEscondido Cheap Apartments
Escondido Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College