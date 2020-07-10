1745 Harold Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters w/d hookup Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom with Loft in Escondido Country Club Area AVAILABLE THIS WEEKEND! - Single-Family home located within quiet neighborhood in Escondido Country Club area.

3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms with an upstairs loft, which is ideal for an office/game room.

2,018 Sq. Ft. immaculately taken care of throughout.



Granite counter tops in kitchen.

Tile flooring in common areas and perfectly maintained carpets in the bedrooms.

Large Master bedroom Suite.

Incredibly easy to maintain drought tolerant landscaping throughout.

Ample RV parking.

Washer/Dryer hook-ups in garage.

NO Pets. NO Smoking.



Please contact Francis Taylor Property Management at (760) 690-6707 for more information or to schedule a showing.



DRE 01940903



(RLNE5831394)