Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

953 Nardo Rd.

953 Nardo Rd · No Longer Available
Location

953 Nardo Rd, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Bedroom/1 Bath single story unit in duplex for rent in Encinitas - Newly Renovated - Make yourself at home in this newly renovated single story Encinitas unit in a duplex! This home features an open floorpan with plenty of light. Walk through to the dining area with a ceiling fan included. The Kitchen includes white cabinets, luxurious quartz countertops, brand new stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and single bowl under-mounted sink . An added bonus is the bar countertop. Enjoy the San Diego weather with a patio and backyard area.

Key Features:

-Approx. 825 Sq Ft.
-New porcelain tile flooring (wood look)
-Neutral paint (Swiss coffee)
-Upgraded kitchen with quartz countertops
-Two bedrooms
-Bar countertop
-Stylish bathroom vanities, upgraded tile backsplash and tile shower
- Vaulted ceilings
-One car attached garage
-Backyard patio
-Wall heater
-Extra hallway closet for storage
-Washer/dryer hook ups

Parking:

-One car attached garage

Laundry:

-Laundry hookups in garage

*Close proximity to:

5 Freeway
Shops and restaurants nearby
Beach nearby

Deposit:

One month's rent upon for qualified applicants.

Pets:

Pets allowed with owner approval and additional deposit.

Virtual tour:

https://tours.virtuance.com/1578308?idx=1

Please Contact Jenny, to schedule a showing

(760) 518-5664

Pacific Property Management

(RLNE5703450)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 953 Nardo Rd. have any available units?
953 Nardo Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 953 Nardo Rd. have?
Some of 953 Nardo Rd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 953 Nardo Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
953 Nardo Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 953 Nardo Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 953 Nardo Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 953 Nardo Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 953 Nardo Rd. offers parking.
Does 953 Nardo Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 953 Nardo Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 953 Nardo Rd. have a pool?
No, 953 Nardo Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 953 Nardo Rd. have accessible units?
No, 953 Nardo Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 953 Nardo Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 953 Nardo Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 953 Nardo Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 953 Nardo Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.

