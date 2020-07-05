953 Nardo Rd.

Amenities
2 Bedroom/1 Bath single story unit in duplex for rent in Encinitas - Newly Renovated - Make yourself at home in this newly renovated single story Encinitas unit in a duplex! This home features an open floorpan with plenty of light. Walk through to the dining area with a ceiling fan included. The Kitchen includes white cabinets, luxurious quartz countertops, brand new stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and single bowl under-mounted sink . An added bonus is the bar countertop. Enjoy the San Diego weather with a patio and backyard area.
Key Features:
-Approx. 825 Sq Ft.
-New porcelain tile flooring (wood look)
-Neutral paint (Swiss coffee)
-Upgraded kitchen with quartz countertops
-Two bedrooms
-Bar countertop
-Stylish bathroom vanities, upgraded tile backsplash and tile shower
- Vaulted ceilings
-One car attached garage
-Backyard patio
-Wall heater
-Extra hallway closet for storage
-Washer/dryer hook ups
Parking:
Laundry:
-Laundry hookups in garage
*Close proximity to:
5 Freeway
Shops and restaurants nearby
Beach nearby
Deposit:
One month's rent upon for qualified applicants.
Pets:
Pets allowed with owner approval and additional deposit.
Virtual tour:
https://tours.virtuance.com/1578308?idx=1
Please Contact Jenny, to schedule a showing
(760) 518-5664
Pacific Property Management
(RLNE5703450)