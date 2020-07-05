953 Nardo Rd.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2 Bedroom/1 Bath single story unit in duplex for rent in Encinitas - Newly Renovated - Make yourself at home in this newly renovated single story Encinitas unit in a duplex! This home features an open floorpan with plenty of light. Walk through to the dining area with a ceiling fan included. The Kitchen includes white cabinets, luxurious quartz countertops, brand new stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and single bowl under-mounted sink . An added bonus is the bar countertop. Enjoy the San Diego weather with a patio and backyard area.



Key Features:



-Approx. 825 Sq Ft.

-New porcelain tile flooring (wood look)

-Neutral paint (Swiss coffee)

-Upgraded kitchen with quartz countertops

-Two bedrooms

-Bar countertop

-Stylish bathroom vanities, upgraded tile backsplash and tile shower

- Vaulted ceilings

-One car attached garage

-Backyard patio

-Wall heater

-Extra hallway closet for storage

-Washer/dryer hook ups



Parking:



-One car attached garage



Laundry:



-Laundry hookups in garage



*Close proximity to:



5 Freeway

Shops and restaurants nearby

Beach nearby



Deposit:



One month's rent upon for qualified applicants.



Pets:



Pets allowed with owner approval and additional deposit.



Virtual tour:



https://tours.virtuance.com/1578308?idx=1



Please Contact Jenny, to schedule a showing



(760) 518-5664



Pacific Property Management



(RLNE5703450)