All apartments in Encinitas
Find more places like 874 Arden Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
874 Arden Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:36 AM

874 Arden Drive

874 Arden Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Encinitas
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

874 Arden Drive, Encinitas, CA 92024
Cardiff

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
Classic. Encinitas. Beach. Cottage. Like a park! Perfectly preserved 1952 bungalow with 3 bdrms/1 bath. W of 5, walkable to downtown, Scripps, Swami's and Community Park (w/dog park). Big closets, remodeled bathroom, vintage kitchen w/gas stove, and original hardwood floors. 9,600 square foot lot is fully fenced, lushly landscaped w/large wood deck & pergola, shady trees, raised garden beds for your veggies. All appliances, W/D & AC!! Drvwy for 2, no garage. No smokers. Owner lives in guest house in back.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 874 Arden Drive have any available units?
874 Arden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 874 Arden Drive have?
Some of 874 Arden Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 874 Arden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
874 Arden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 874 Arden Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 874 Arden Drive is pet friendly.
Does 874 Arden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 874 Arden Drive offers parking.
Does 874 Arden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 874 Arden Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 874 Arden Drive have a pool?
No, 874 Arden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 874 Arden Drive have accessible units?
No, 874 Arden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 874 Arden Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 874 Arden Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 874 Arden Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 874 Arden Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa
Encinitas, CA 92024

Similar Pages

Encinitas 1 BedroomsEncinitas 2 Bedrooms
Encinitas Apartments with BalconyEncinitas Pet Friendly Places
Encinitas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA
Aliso Viejo, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CAWildomar, CALaguna Hills, CAMenifee, CALaguna Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cardiff

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineIrvine Valley College
Saddleback College