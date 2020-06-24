874 Arden Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking

Classic. Encinitas. Beach. Cottage. Like a park! Perfectly preserved 1952 bungalow with 3 bdrms/1 bath. W of 5, walkable to downtown, Scripps, Swami's and Community Park (w/dog park). Big closets, remodeled bathroom, vintage kitchen w/gas stove, and original hardwood floors. 9,600 square foot lot is fully fenced, lushly landscaped w/large wood deck & pergola, shady trees, raised garden beds for your veggies. All appliances, W/D & AC!! Drvwy for 2, no garage. No smokers. Owner lives in guest house in back.