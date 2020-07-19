All apartments in Encinitas
838 Neptune Ave

Location

838 Neptune Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
Gorgeous, newly remodeled furnished 3/2 duplex with ocean views on Neptune in Encinitas! - GORGEOUS, NEWLY REMODELED FURNISHED 3/2 DUPLEX WITH OCEAN VIEWS ON NEPTUNE AVE IN ENCINITAS!! Featuring brand new appliances and furnishings, this home is in one of San Diego's greatest coastal cities, Encinitas. Between its' vast rooms, open floor-plan concept, and vaulted wood ceilings, This unit will help fulfill your inner chef dreams with its' up-to-date stainless steel appliances, an absolutely gorgeous marble back splash, a great kitchen island, 2 massive kitchen sinks, and a fantastic view of the Pacific Ocean. Directly tangent to the kitchen there is a modern living space to gather around, whether it is to watch your favorite show, to simply chat near the fireplace, beat your fellow guests at a board-game, or relax and just take in the wonderful sights and sounds of the waves crashing right outside. Continuing on with the open concept of the house, there is a wonderful dining space featuring a table that can seat roughly 8 people with a beautiful brass light fixture hanging directly above. The dining room overlooks a nice, quaint deck, the perfect place to either sip your morning coffee or to capture that marvelous sunset picture. Throughout the house there is a great balance of modern and rustic chic by intertwining touches of wood as used in the sliding barn doors to the light color palette on the walls. Adjacent to the living space is the massive master bedroom (Eastern King) with its' own en suite bathroom that has a double vanity, a rainfall shower, and a large tub to take a nice relaxing soak in. Besides the master bedroom, there are 2 other bedrooms (king and triple bunk bed) and a queen sized sofa sleeper in the sitting area along with another bathroom, bringing the total sleep count to 9 people.

PARKING: 3 Cars (2 Car Garage & 1 Parking Space in Driveway)

*The San Diego Airport is roughly a 35 minute drive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 838 Neptune Ave have any available units?
838 Neptune Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 838 Neptune Ave have?
Some of 838 Neptune Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 838 Neptune Ave currently offering any rent specials?
838 Neptune Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 838 Neptune Ave pet-friendly?
No, 838 Neptune Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 838 Neptune Ave offer parking?
Yes, 838 Neptune Ave offers parking.
Does 838 Neptune Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 838 Neptune Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 838 Neptune Ave have a pool?
No, 838 Neptune Ave does not have a pool.
Does 838 Neptune Ave have accessible units?
No, 838 Neptune Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 838 Neptune Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 838 Neptune Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 838 Neptune Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 838 Neptune Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
