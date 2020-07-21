All apartments in Encinitas
Last updated October 12 2019

831 Lynwood Drive

831 Lynwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

831 Lynwood Drive, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
This pristine, move-in ready home is situated on the highest street of one of the most desirable cul-de-sac locations with spectacular city light & hillside views of Encinitas! The fully updated residence features 6 bedrooms, 5.5 baths. A newly renovated and permitted downstairs bedroom with it's own private bathroom, plus an upstairs tech room at 4,318 Sq.Ft. of decadent indulgence! The home offers the finest indoor outdoor living elements including multiple glass french doors, timeless travertine and European Oak hardwood flooring throughout, luxury outdoor retreat with built-in BBQ, chef-inspired gourmet kitchen with custom quartzite countertops and full slab backsplash, extended cabinetry, and high-end stainless steel appliances! Walk to Encinitas Ranch Golf Course and private hiking/biking trails. Award-winning San Dieguito Unified School District and minutes from the Carlsbad Outlets, Forums Shopping Center, major freeways and the burgeoning hustle and bustle of trendy Pacific Coast Highway!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 831 Lynwood Drive have any available units?
831 Lynwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 831 Lynwood Drive have?
Some of 831 Lynwood Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 831 Lynwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
831 Lynwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 Lynwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 831 Lynwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 831 Lynwood Drive offer parking?
No, 831 Lynwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 831 Lynwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 831 Lynwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 Lynwood Drive have a pool?
No, 831 Lynwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 831 Lynwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 831 Lynwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 831 Lynwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 831 Lynwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 831 Lynwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 831 Lynwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
