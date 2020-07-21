831 Lynwood Drive

Amenities

This pristine, move-in ready home is situated on the highest street of one of the most desirable cul-de-sac locations with spectacular city light & hillside views of Encinitas! The fully updated residence features 6 bedrooms, 5.5 baths. A newly renovated and permitted downstairs bedroom with it's own private bathroom, plus an upstairs tech room at 4,318 Sq.Ft. of decadent indulgence! The home offers the finest indoor outdoor living elements including multiple glass french doors, timeless travertine and European Oak hardwood flooring throughout, luxury outdoor retreat with built-in BBQ, chef-inspired gourmet kitchen with custom quartzite countertops and full slab backsplash, extended cabinetry, and high-end stainless steel appliances! Walk to Encinitas Ranch Golf Course and private hiking/biking trails. Award-winning San Dieguito Unified School District and minutes from the Carlsbad Outlets, Forums Shopping Center, major freeways and the burgeoning hustle and bustle of trendy Pacific Coast Highway!