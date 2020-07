Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets

This beautiful home sits on a quiet cul de sac with a private west facing yard overlooking the canyon. One of the largest homes in this coveted neighborhood! Very peaceful, friendly community. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs with a bedroom downstairs as well. Large master suite with view and a massive walk in closet! Walk to acclaimed Flora Vista Elementary and Diegueno Jr High. Close to shopping. Pet friendly. Please call Nick today at 760-585-5841 to view this very special property!