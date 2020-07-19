792 Poinsettia Park

Amenities

"HEART OF ENCINITAS, UPGRADED!!



LOOK NO FURTHER!!! AVAILABLE NOW!!! This completely remodeled 4BR, 3BA home comes with 1,944sq. ft. living space. Open floor concept, great views and upgrades throughout. Large windows offering great natural light, kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Additional bonus is entry level bedroom. Large private backyard with grass, and flower beds. This property is a MUST SEE! ACT NOW!



Walking distance to beach, parks, shopping, restaurants and much more.



PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave

- Open Floor Plan

- Kitchen

- Living Room

- Dining Room

- Office/Bonus Room

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Tile Flooring in Bathrooms and Kitchen

- Hardwood Flooring throughout

- Private Patio

- Private Lap Size Swimming Pool

- Enclosed/ Fully Fenced Yard

- Energy Efficient Windows

- Attached Two Car Garage

- Dryer

- Washer

- Cul-d-sac



COMMUNITY FEATURES:

HOA Name - Poinsettia Park

Gated Community

Overlooks Common area

Direct Acccess to walking Trails



ADDITIONAL INFO:

YEAR BUILT: 1989



LEASE TERMS:

One year

Available now

Pets OK

Tenant to pay all utilities

Tenant to carry renters insurance



APPLICATION TERMS AND FEES:

Application Fee: $35/adult

Application Process Time: 2-3 business days (note - applications do not get processed on weekends)



HOW TO APPLY

Email rentals@swellproperty.com to schedule a showing.

Go to swellproperty.com click on property management and then available rentals. Click on property you want to apply for and fill out application.



APPLICATION RENTAL CRITERIA

Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $35 screening fee

Applicants must make a minimum 3 times the monthly amount of rent in gross income as a household

We will look at credit history, rental references, income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

If approved, we require one full month's rent at move in and deposit at time of lease signing



* Please note that we will run a thorough background check on each applicant. Including your credit, eviction, criminal history, as well as verify your rental and employment history. We will not run a credit check on incomplete applications. If your application did not get processed then your application fee will be refunded.



* The price, terms, rates, offerings, and availability in this ad are subject to change without notice and without any reason. All information is to be deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all.



* Swell Property, Inc. is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



* Swell Property, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



Swell Property Inc.

CA BRE #00778606