Last updated April 23 2019 at 10:21 PM

792 Poinsettia Park

792 Poinsettia Park North · No Longer Available
Location

792 Poinsettia Park North, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
"HEART OF ENCINITAS, UPGRADED!!

LOOK NO FURTHER!!! AVAILABLE NOW!!! This completely remodeled 4BR, 3BA home comes with 1,944sq. ft. living space. Open floor concept, great views and upgrades throughout. Large windows offering great natural light, kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Additional bonus is entry level bedroom. Large private backyard with grass, and flower beds. This property is a MUST SEE! ACT NOW!

Walking distance to beach, parks, shopping, restaurants and much more.

PROPERTY AMENITIES:
- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave
- Open Floor Plan
- Kitchen
- Living Room
- Dining Room
- Office/Bonus Room
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Tile Flooring in Bathrooms and Kitchen
- Hardwood Flooring throughout
- Private Patio
- Private Lap Size Swimming Pool
- Enclosed/ Fully Fenced Yard
- Energy Efficient Windows
- Attached Two Car Garage
- Dryer
- Washer
- Cul-d-sac

COMMUNITY FEATURES:
HOA Name - Poinsettia Park
Gated Community
Overlooks Common area
Direct Acccess to walking Trails

ADDITIONAL INFO:
YEAR BUILT: 1989

LEASE TERMS:
One year
Available now
Pets OK
Tenant to pay all utilities
Tenant to carry renters insurance

APPLICATION TERMS AND FEES:
Application Fee: $35/adult
Application Process Time: 2-3 business days (note - applications do not get processed on weekends)

HOW TO APPLY
Email rentals@swellproperty.com to schedule a showing.
Go to swellproperty.com click on property management and then available rentals. Click on property you want to apply for and fill out application.

APPLICATION RENTAL CRITERIA
Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $35 screening fee
Applicants must make a minimum 3 times the monthly amount of rent in gross income as a household
We will look at credit history, rental references, income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
If approved, we require one full month's rent at move in and deposit at time of lease signing

* Please note that we will run a thorough background check on each applicant. Including your credit, eviction, criminal history, as well as verify your rental and employment history. We will not run a credit check on incomplete applications. If your application did not get processed then your application fee will be refunded.

* The price, terms, rates, offerings, and availability in this ad are subject to change without notice and without any reason. All information is to be deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all.

* Swell Property, Inc. is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

* Swell Property, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

Swell Property Inc.
CA BRE #00778606

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 792 Poinsettia Park have any available units?
792 Poinsettia Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 792 Poinsettia Park have?
Some of 792 Poinsettia Park's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 792 Poinsettia Park currently offering any rent specials?
792 Poinsettia Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 792 Poinsettia Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 792 Poinsettia Park is pet friendly.
Does 792 Poinsettia Park offer parking?
Yes, 792 Poinsettia Park offers parking.
Does 792 Poinsettia Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 792 Poinsettia Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 792 Poinsettia Park have a pool?
Yes, 792 Poinsettia Park has a pool.
Does 792 Poinsettia Park have accessible units?
No, 792 Poinsettia Park does not have accessible units.
Does 792 Poinsettia Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 792 Poinsettia Park has units with dishwashers.
Does 792 Poinsettia Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 792 Poinsettia Park does not have units with air conditioning.
