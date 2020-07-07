All apartments in Encinitas
Last updated May 14 2020 at 1:24 AM

674 Hygeia Avenue

674 Hygeia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

674 Hygeia Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautiful home is located West of the Freeway in the heart of Leucadia! Offering a large floor-plan with unique spaces, lot's of natural light, 2 balconies, huge master retreat, central vacuum and a water filtration system! Then outside you have a spacious 2 car garage, a beautiful open air quart yard that greets you upon entering the front gate, and a good size backyard with fruit trees!
Being Pet friendly with some of the best walk-ability in all North County... this one is not going to last!
To schedule a tour and apply go to. www.truebluepm.com/rental-search/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 674 Hygeia Avenue have any available units?
674 Hygeia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 674 Hygeia Avenue have?
Some of 674 Hygeia Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 674 Hygeia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
674 Hygeia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 674 Hygeia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 674 Hygeia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 674 Hygeia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 674 Hygeia Avenue offers parking.
Does 674 Hygeia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 674 Hygeia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 674 Hygeia Avenue have a pool?
No, 674 Hygeia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 674 Hygeia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 674 Hygeia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 674 Hygeia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 674 Hygeia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 674 Hygeia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 674 Hygeia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

