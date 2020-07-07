674 Hygeia Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This beautiful home is located West of the Freeway in the heart of Leucadia! Offering a large floor-plan with unique spaces, lot's of natural light, 2 balconies, huge master retreat, central vacuum and a water filtration system! Then outside you have a spacious 2 car garage, a beautiful open air quart yard that greets you upon entering the front gate, and a good size backyard with fruit trees!

Being Pet friendly with some of the best walk-ability in all North County... this one is not going to last!

To schedule a tour and apply go to. www.truebluepm.com/rental-search/