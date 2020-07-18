All apartments in Encinitas
647 San Dieguito - #4
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

647 San Dieguito - #4

647 San Dieguito Dr · No Longer Available
Location

647 San Dieguito Dr, Encinitas, CA 92024
Cardiff

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4-Plex Behind the House. West of 5!
Amenities: . Lots of character! All Paid Utilities . Ceiling Fan(s) . Extra Storage . Garbage Disposal . Wood Floors . Mini Blinds . Private Balconies and Patios .Walk-in Closet. Refrigerator . Vertical Blinds . Animals Allowed! . Assigned Parking . Large Fenced Yard (Share) . Laundry Room on Site Description: 1bedroom/1bath cozy apartment in 4-plex (Behind front house). Open living room/kitchen floor plan. Ground floor . Pergo floors, garbage disposal, ceiling fans, blinds, micro,wave refrigerator, security screen door to patio. Laundry room on site; large fenced in yard (share in 4-plex). Extra private storage. Assigned off-street parking. Behind Encinitas Library. One block to downtown Encinitas and 3 blocks to Moonlight Beach. Quiet neighborhood. One block from Encinitas Viewpoint Park, which allows dogs! Animals always allowed. Rent per month INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES. Security Deposit dependent upon credit and references.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 647 San Dieguito - #4 have any available units?
647 San Dieguito - #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 647 San Dieguito - #4 have?
Some of 647 San Dieguito - #4's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 647 San Dieguito - #4 currently offering any rent specials?
647 San Dieguito - #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 647 San Dieguito - #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 647 San Dieguito - #4 is pet friendly.
Does 647 San Dieguito - #4 offer parking?
Yes, 647 San Dieguito - #4 offers parking.
Does 647 San Dieguito - #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 647 San Dieguito - #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 647 San Dieguito - #4 have a pool?
No, 647 San Dieguito - #4 does not have a pool.
Does 647 San Dieguito - #4 have accessible units?
No, 647 San Dieguito - #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 647 San Dieguito - #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 647 San Dieguito - #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 647 San Dieguito - #4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 647 San Dieguito - #4 does not have units with air conditioning.
