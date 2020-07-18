647 San Dieguito - #4

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking dogs allowed pet friendly

4-Plex Behind the House. West of 5!

Amenities: . Lots of character! All Paid Utilities . Ceiling Fan(s) . Extra Storage . Garbage Disposal . Wood Floors . Mini Blinds . Private Balconies and Patios .Walk-in Closet. Refrigerator . Vertical Blinds . Animals Allowed! . Assigned Parking . Large Fenced Yard (Share) . Laundry Room on Site Description: 1bedroom/1bath cozy apartment in 4-plex (Behind front house). Open living room/kitchen floor plan. Ground floor . Pergo floors, garbage disposal, ceiling fans, blinds, micro,wave refrigerator, security screen door to patio. Laundry room on site; large fenced in yard (share in 4-plex). Extra private storage. Assigned off-street parking. Behind Encinitas Library. One block to downtown Encinitas and 3 blocks to Moonlight Beach. Quiet neighborhood. One block from Encinitas Viewpoint Park, which allows dogs! Animals always allowed. Rent per month INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES. Security Deposit dependent upon credit and references.

Amenities: . Lots of character! All Paid Utilities . Ceiling Fan(s) . Extra Storage . Garbage Disposal . Wood Floors . Mini Blinds . Private Balconies and Patios .Walk-in Closet. Refrigerator . Vertical Blinds . Animals Allowed! . Assigned Parking . Large Fenced Yard (Share) . Laundry Room on Site Description: 1bedroom/1bath cozy apartment in 4-plex (Behind front house). Open living room/kitchen floor plan. Ground floor . Pergo floors, garbage disposal, ceiling fans, blinds, micro,wave refrigerator, security screen door to patio. Laundry room on site; large fenced in yard (share in 4-plex). Extra private storage. Assigned off-street parking. Behind Encinitas Library. One block to downtown Encinitas and 3 blocks to Moonlight Beach. Quiet neighborhood. One block from Encinitas Viewpoint Park, which allows dogs! Animals always allowed. Rent per month INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES. Security Deposit dependent upon credit and references.