All apartments in Encinitas
Find more places like 646 Ocean View Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
646 Ocean View Ave
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:03 AM

646 Ocean View Ave

646 Ocean View Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Encinitas
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

646 Ocean View Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
WEST OF THE 5 This beautiful gated, 3 bedroom executive home is on over half an acre and a few minute drive to the beach and downtown Encinitas. RELAX under the gazebo, BBQ while your kids play in the properties Beach Zone! Cook in the upgraded well equipped kitchen.The great room has 18ft ceilings and a large fireplace or play scrabble in the cozy living room. Two master suite bedrooms,one upstairs with a fireplace, balcony and OCEAN VIEW. The other with a huge walk in and jet tub. A MUST SEE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 646 Ocean View Ave have any available units?
646 Ocean View Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 646 Ocean View Ave have?
Some of 646 Ocean View Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 646 Ocean View Ave currently offering any rent specials?
646 Ocean View Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 646 Ocean View Ave pet-friendly?
No, 646 Ocean View Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 646 Ocean View Ave offer parking?
No, 646 Ocean View Ave does not offer parking.
Does 646 Ocean View Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 646 Ocean View Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 646 Ocean View Ave have a pool?
No, 646 Ocean View Ave does not have a pool.
Does 646 Ocean View Ave have accessible units?
No, 646 Ocean View Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 646 Ocean View Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 646 Ocean View Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 646 Ocean View Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 646 Ocean View Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes
2170 Carol View Dr
Encinitas, CA 92007
Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes
924 Encinitas Blvd
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elan Seacrest Encinitas
117 Rosebay Drive
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Pacifico Encinitas
1100 Garden View Rd
Encinitas, CA 92024

Similar Pages

Encinitas 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEncinitas 2 Bedroom Apartments
Encinitas 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsEncinitas Luxury Apartments
Encinitas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASan Juan Capistrano, CALadera Ranch, CARancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CATemescal Valley, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CAFallbrook, CAHemet, CAFairbanks Ranch, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineCuyamaca College
Irvine Valley College