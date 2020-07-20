646 Ocean View Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

WEST OF THE 5 This beautiful gated, 3 bedroom executive home is on over half an acre and a few minute drive to the beach and downtown Encinitas. RELAX under the gazebo, BBQ while your kids play in the properties Beach Zone! Cook in the upgraded well equipped kitchen.The great room has 18ft ceilings and a large fireplace or play scrabble in the cozy living room. Two master suite bedrooms,one upstairs with a fireplace, balcony and OCEAN VIEW. The other with a huge walk in and jet tub. A MUST SEE