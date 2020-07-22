All apartments in Encinitas
610 Hymettus
Last updated July 18 2020 at 11:02 PM

610 Hymettus

610 Hymettus Avenue · (858) 414-2373
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

610 Hymettus Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2555 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Fully furnished Great opportunity From the month of AUGUST to be west of the 5 freeway in "Surfy" Leucadia. 5 min drive to beach. Impressive and chic, this thoughtful single level floor plan offers a master suite, spacious rooms, and a separate guest quarters. Views of the beautiful ocean and sunset views from Kitchen, Master Bedroom, back/top patio deck, and pool/spa. This beach bungalow has clean contemporary interior finishes and tasteful furnishings all add up to the perfect getaway near the beach !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Hymettus have any available units?
610 Hymettus has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 610 Hymettus have?
Some of 610 Hymettus's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 Hymettus currently offering any rent specials?
610 Hymettus is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Hymettus pet-friendly?
No, 610 Hymettus is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 610 Hymettus offer parking?
Yes, 610 Hymettus offers parking.
Does 610 Hymettus have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 610 Hymettus offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Hymettus have a pool?
Yes, 610 Hymettus has a pool.
Does 610 Hymettus have accessible units?
No, 610 Hymettus does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Hymettus have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 Hymettus has units with dishwashers.
Does 610 Hymettus have units with air conditioning?
No, 610 Hymettus does not have units with air conditioning.
