610 Hymettus

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool hot tub

Fully furnished Great opportunity From the month of AUGUST to be west of the 5 freeway in "Surfy" Leucadia. 5 min drive to beach. Impressive and chic, this thoughtful single level floor plan offers a master suite, spacious rooms, and a separate guest quarters. Views of the beautiful ocean and sunset views from Kitchen, Master Bedroom, back/top patio deck, and pool/spa. This beach bungalow has clean contemporary interior finishes and tasteful furnishings all add up to the perfect getaway near the beach !