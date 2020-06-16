567 Hygeia Ave Unit B

Amenities

Leucadia Rental Condo with Ocean Views! - West of Interstate-5 in the coastal town of Leucadia (Encinitas), this two master bedroom suite condo has beautiful ocean views from multiple rooms in the property! This tri-level condo features 1,788 SqFt with common living areas on the second floor and bedrooms located on the third floor. The condo opens up to a foyer with access to the condo's garage and stairs that lead to a spacious living room. Great natural light fills the room from large sliding glass doors that open up to a balcony with ocean views. The kitchen features cherry wood cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A separate space off the kitchen can be used as a dinning room, office or play area with a sliding door opening up to the backyard. A powder room is located on the second floor.



Enjoy ocean views from the first master bedroom suite balcony, perfect for watching the sunset! The room features a spacious walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom with a dual vanity and shower/tub combo. The second suite includes a private balcony overlooking the backyard with views of lush greenery. The ensuite bathroom features a shower/tub combo and ample countertop space. The private backyard is surrounded by mature landscaping with a grass play area and a patio with space for outdoor dining or lounge furniture. The condo includes an attached two car garage with direct access to the condo and is equipped with a washer and dryer. Water and trash service included in the rental rate. No smoking. One small pet under 25 pounds allowed with restrictions.



The condo is located within the highly acclaimed Encinitas Union Elementary School District: Paul Ecke-Central Elementary, Dieguino Middle, and La Costa Canyon High School. West of Interstate 5, its a quick bike ride or walk to the famous and historic Neptune Ave to Grandview, Beacons, Stonesteps beaches or short drive to Ponto Beach in Carlsbad. Close distance to great Leucadia (Encinitas) restaurants, bars and boutiques on Coast Highway 101. Convenient commuting with easy on/off access to Interstate-5 and Highway 101.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



