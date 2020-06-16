All apartments in Encinitas
567 Hygeia Ave Unit B
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

567 Hygeia Ave Unit B

567 Hygeia Avenue · (858) 792-5797
Location

567 Hygeia Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 567 Hygeia Ave Unit B · Avail. now

$3,795

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1788 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
Leucadia Rental Condo with Ocean Views! - West of Interstate-5 in the coastal town of Leucadia (Encinitas), this two master bedroom suite condo has beautiful ocean views from multiple rooms in the property! This tri-level condo features 1,788 SqFt with common living areas on the second floor and bedrooms located on the third floor. The condo opens up to a foyer with access to the condo's garage and stairs that lead to a spacious living room. Great natural light fills the room from large sliding glass doors that open up to a balcony with ocean views. The kitchen features cherry wood cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A separate space off the kitchen can be used as a dinning room, office or play area with a sliding door opening up to the backyard. A powder room is located on the second floor.

Enjoy ocean views from the first master bedroom suite balcony, perfect for watching the sunset! The room features a spacious walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom with a dual vanity and shower/tub combo. The second suite includes a private balcony overlooking the backyard with views of lush greenery. The ensuite bathroom features a shower/tub combo and ample countertop space. The private backyard is surrounded by mature landscaping with a grass play area and a patio with space for outdoor dining or lounge furniture. The condo includes an attached two car garage with direct access to the condo and is equipped with a washer and dryer. Water and trash service included in the rental rate. No smoking. One small pet under 25 pounds allowed with restrictions.

The condo is located within the highly acclaimed Encinitas Union Elementary School District: Paul Ecke-Central Elementary, Dieguino Middle, and La Costa Canyon High School. West of Interstate 5, its a quick bike ride or walk to the famous and historic Neptune Ave to Grandview, Beacons, Stonesteps beaches or short drive to Ponto Beach in Carlsbad. Close distance to great Leucadia (Encinitas) restaurants, bars and boutiques on Coast Highway 101. Convenient commuting with easy on/off access to Interstate-5 and Highway 101.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

(RLNE5720088)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 567 Hygeia Ave Unit B have any available units?
567 Hygeia Ave Unit B has a unit available for $3,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 567 Hygeia Ave Unit B have?
Some of 567 Hygeia Ave Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 567 Hygeia Ave Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
567 Hygeia Ave Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 567 Hygeia Ave Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 567 Hygeia Ave Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 567 Hygeia Ave Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 567 Hygeia Ave Unit B does offer parking.
Does 567 Hygeia Ave Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 567 Hygeia Ave Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 567 Hygeia Ave Unit B have a pool?
No, 567 Hygeia Ave Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 567 Hygeia Ave Unit B have accessible units?
No, 567 Hygeia Ave Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 567 Hygeia Ave Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 567 Hygeia Ave Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 567 Hygeia Ave Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 567 Hygeia Ave Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
