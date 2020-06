Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Coveted gated community of Sandalwood in highly desirable location in Encinitas! Walking trails and private park in the secluded community. Convenient location to shopping, schools, golf and beautiful beaches! 1 story home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac with 3 car garage and 10 ft ceilings throughout. Kitchen is eat-in breakfast area with walkout to patio with island with double sinks. Perfect home! Call or text 760-690-6707 to arrange for showings.