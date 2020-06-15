All apartments in Encinitas
409 Playa Blanca

409 Playa Blanca · (858) 222-4663 ext. 507
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

409 Playa Blanca, Encinitas, CA 92024
Cardiff

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 409 Playa Blanca · Avail. now

$2,588

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 903 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
Spacious Floor Plan, One Car Garage & Two Balconies with Ocean View! 5 Min Walk from Beach, Restaurants! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This lovely home is situated in the heart of Encinitas. Beautiful property in desirable area! Minutes from beach, I-5, Shops, Restaurants and more!! Patio has ocean view!! Act quick!!!!!

This Large 1BR/1BA is Located in the Charming Community of Haciendas De La Playa. Unit Boasts:

- Large Kitchen and Living Room
- Fireplace
- Bedroom has Great Storage With Mirrored Closets
- Dual Sinks in Bathroom
- Stand-up Shower and Soaking Tub
- French Doors Open to Two Private Balconies!
- Great Location!
- One Car Garage, HOA - allows the purchase of a 2nd parking space for $50

COMMUNITY FEATURES:

- HOA Name is Haciendas de la Playa Owners Association
- Swimming Pool
- Sauna
- Spa/ Jacuzzi

TERMS OF THE LEASE:
- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $38 per pet per month
-Tenant Pays: SDGE, Cable, Internet, Trash, Resident Benefit Package of $18 per month
- Owner Pays: Water, Sewer
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the
form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

** Applications are only accepted for this property through our
website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications
processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to
our wait-list.

***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and
without any reason.

****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

***** We process the first full application before moving onto the
next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their
application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere
to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional
paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each
applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also
verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we
will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not
processed. SECTION 8 FRIENDLY

****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not
guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the
lease, etc.

******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available
Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.

******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent
contracted to represent the owner of this property.

********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give
you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call
us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.
WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!! Beyond
Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)
California D.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE3784048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

