409 Playa Blanca

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking pool garage hot tub internet access sauna

Spacious Floor Plan, One Car Garage & Two Balconies with Ocean View! 5 Min Walk from Beach, Restaurants! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This lovely home is situated in the heart of Encinitas. Beautiful property in desirable area! Minutes from beach, I-5, Shops, Restaurants and more!! Patio has ocean view!! Act quick!!!!!



This Large 1BR/1BA is Located in the Charming Community of Haciendas De La Playa. Unit Boasts:



- Large Kitchen and Living Room

- Fireplace

- Bedroom has Great Storage With Mirrored Closets

- Dual Sinks in Bathroom

- Stand-up Shower and Soaking Tub

- French Doors Open to Two Private Balconies!

- Great Location!

- One Car Garage, HOA - allows the purchase of a 2nd parking space for $50



COMMUNITY FEATURES:



- HOA Name is Haciendas de la Playa Owners Association

- Swimming Pool

- Sauna

- Spa/ Jacuzzi



TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease

- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $38 per pet per month

-Tenant Pays: SDGE, Cable, Internet, Trash, Resident Benefit Package of $18 per month

- Owner Pays: Water, Sewer

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the

form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



** Applications are only accepted for this property through our

website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications

processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to

our wait-list.



***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and

without any reason.



****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



***** We process the first full application before moving onto the

next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their

application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere

to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional

paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each

applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also

verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we

will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not

processed. SECTION 8 FRIENDLY



****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not

guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the

lease, etc.



******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available

Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.



******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent

contracted to represent the owner of this property.



********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give

you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call

us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!! Beyond

Property Management, Inc.



(858) 222-HOME (4663)

California D.R.E. #01854799



(RLNE3784048)