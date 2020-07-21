All apartments in Encinitas
Find more places like 355 3rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
355 3rd Street
Last updated August 15 2019 at 9:55 PM

355 3rd Street

355 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Encinitas
See all
Cardiff
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

355 3rd Street, Encinitas, CA 92024
Cardiff

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom 2 Bath home with beautiful ocean views right on Moonlight Beach in Encintas. Walking distance to Coast highway and Encintas Blvd. Shared detached garage and off street parking. Microwave and refrigerator included in the kitchen. Shared washer and dryer. Sorry, No Pets.

$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)

For more information contact:
Spangler Realty
3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101
Carlsbad, Ca. 92008
www.spanglerrealty.com
(760)434-7353
DRE License#: 01222003

The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,995, Available 9/1/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 355 3rd Street have any available units?
355 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 355 3rd Street have?
Some of 355 3rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 355 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
355 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 355 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 355 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 355 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 355 3rd Street offers parking.
Does 355 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 355 3rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 355 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 355 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 355 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 355 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 355 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 355 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 355 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 355 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Sublet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes
2170 Carol View Dr
Encinitas, CA 92007
Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elan Seacrest Encinitas
117 Rosebay Drive
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Pacifico Encinitas
1100 Garden View Rd
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes
924 Encinitas Blvd
Encinitas, CA 92024

Similar Pages

Encinitas 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEncinitas 2 Bedroom Apartments
Encinitas 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsEncinitas Luxury Apartments
Encinitas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASan Juan Capistrano, CALadera Ranch, CARancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CATemescal Valley, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CAFallbrook, CAHemet, CAFairbanks Ranch, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineCuyamaca College
Irvine Valley College