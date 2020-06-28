All apartments in Encinitas
347 Orwell Lane
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

347 Orwell Lane

347 Orwell Lane · No Longer Available
Location

347 Orwell Lane, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Fred Giovanetti, Agent Buy-SellSanDiego.com 858.405.6858

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 347 Orwell Lane have any available units?
347 Orwell Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 347 Orwell Lane have?
Some of 347 Orwell Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 347 Orwell Lane currently offering any rent specials?
347 Orwell Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 347 Orwell Lane pet-friendly?
No, 347 Orwell Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 347 Orwell Lane offer parking?
No, 347 Orwell Lane does not offer parking.
Does 347 Orwell Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 347 Orwell Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 347 Orwell Lane have a pool?
Yes, 347 Orwell Lane has a pool.
Does 347 Orwell Lane have accessible units?
No, 347 Orwell Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 347 Orwell Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 347 Orwell Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 347 Orwell Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 347 Orwell Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
