Encinitas, CA
328 W E Street
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

328 W E Street

328 West E Street · No Longer Available
Location

328 West E Street, Encinitas, CA 92024
Cardiff

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
328 W E Street Available 08/01/19 2BR 2BA Duplex, 1-Block from Beach! Ocean View, Fireplace, 2-Car Garage. - 2 Bedroom, 2 bath Encinitas Beach duplex with expansive ocean view from living room and kitchen. Bright and open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Hardwood flooring, large balcony, fireplace, washer/dryer, dishwasher and refrigerator for comfortable and convenient beach living. Coveted 2-car garage with ample storage, and room to park one car in the driveway. Located less than 300 feet from the bluff at E Street, and only 1 block from beach access. You'll love the close proximity to shops, dozens of restaurants, the historic La Paloma Theatre and the Coaster station. Nothing compares to being lulled to sleep by the sound of ocean waves!

Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957.

Owner pays water and trash. Owner pays Landscaper. Tenant pays SDGE. Tenant liability insurance required.

Thinking about buying a home? Let Palomar Property Services help you get pre-qualified!

(RLNE5031896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 W E Street have any available units?
328 W E Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 328 W E Street have?
Some of 328 W E Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 328 W E Street currently offering any rent specials?
328 W E Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 W E Street pet-friendly?
No, 328 W E Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 328 W E Street offer parking?
Yes, 328 W E Street offers parking.
Does 328 W E Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 328 W E Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 W E Street have a pool?
No, 328 W E Street does not have a pool.
Does 328 W E Street have accessible units?
No, 328 W E Street does not have accessible units.
Does 328 W E Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 328 W E Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 328 W E Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 328 W E Street does not have units with air conditioning.
