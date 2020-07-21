Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room

328 W E Street Available 08/01/19 2BR 2BA Duplex, 1-Block from Beach! Ocean View, Fireplace, 2-Car Garage. - 2 Bedroom, 2 bath Encinitas Beach duplex with expansive ocean view from living room and kitchen. Bright and open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Hardwood flooring, large balcony, fireplace, washer/dryer, dishwasher and refrigerator for comfortable and convenient beach living. Coveted 2-car garage with ample storage, and room to park one car in the driveway. Located less than 300 feet from the bluff at E Street, and only 1 block from beach access. You'll love the close proximity to shops, dozens of restaurants, the historic La Paloma Theatre and the Coaster station. Nothing compares to being lulled to sleep by the sound of ocean waves!



Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957.



Owner pays water and trash. Owner pays Landscaper. Tenant pays SDGE. Tenant liability insurance required.



Thinking about buying a home? Let Palomar Property Services help you get pre-qualified!



(RLNE5031896)