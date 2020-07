Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Completely remodeled and furnished upstairs Executive Suite with private entrance. This attached gated 478 sq.ft studio has peek southwest views to the ocean and is at the end of a cul-de-sac. Enjoy privacy in a lush tropical setting with a luxury kitchen and bath plus an outside private wood deck. The flat is one mile to Moonlight beach and a short walk to Paul Ecke Sports Park. Internet, TV and all utilities are included. Sorry no pets. Available now!