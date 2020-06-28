All apartments in Encinitas
277 East Jason Street
Last updated February 20 2020 at 4:20 AM

277 East Jason Street

277 East Jason Street · No Longer Available
Location

277 East Jason Street, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
hot tub
BEAUTIFUL ENCINITAS HOME!! LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This 3BR, 2BA modern home comes with 1,100sq. ft. of living space. This properties inviting beach style is elevated with an open kitchen, family and dining concept! Flowing outside to an outdoor patio, spa, fire pit, sitting area and outdoor shower to wash off the sand from frequent beach days. This home offers an unmatched location within walking distance to renowned beaches, shops, restaurants and the downtown Leucadia area! This property is a MUST SEE! ACT NOW!

PROPERTY AMENITIES: - Spa/Jacuzzi - Stainless Steel Appliances - Refrigerator - Stove - Dishwasher - Microwave - Open Floor Plan - Kitchen - Family Room - Dining Room - Private Patio - Outdoor Shower - Fully Fenced Yard - Backyard Fire Pit - Two Car Garage - Dryer - Washer

ADDITIONAL INFO: LEASE TERMS: One year Available February 10th.
Pets OK, pending owner approval
Tenant to pay all utilities
Owner to pay for gardener
Tenant to carry renters insurance
Open house February 1st from 11am-1pm

APPLICATION TERMS AND FEES: Application Fee: $35/adult Application Process Time: 2-3 business days (note - applications do not get processed on weekends). HOW TO APPLY: Respond to this ad or email rentals@swellproperty.com to schedule a showing. Go to swellproperty.com click on property management and then available rentals. Click on property you want to apply for and fill out application.

APPLICATION RENTAL CRITERIA: Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $35 screening fee. Applicants must make a minimum of 3 times the monthly amount of rent in gross income as a household . We will look at credit history, rental references, income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date. If approved, we require one full month's rent at move in and security deposit at time of lease signing.

* Please note that we will run a thorough background check on each applicant. Including your credit, eviction, criminal history, as well as verify your rental and employment history. We will not run a credit check on incomplete applications. Application fee's are non-refundable.

* The price, terms, rates, offerings, and availability in this ad are subject to change without notice and without any reason. All information is to be deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all.

* Swell Property, Inc. is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

* Swell Property, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

* Swell Property Inc. CA BRE #00778606

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 277 East Jason Street have any available units?
277 East Jason Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 277 East Jason Street have?
Some of 277 East Jason Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 277 East Jason Street currently offering any rent specials?
277 East Jason Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 277 East Jason Street pet-friendly?
No, 277 East Jason Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 277 East Jason Street offer parking?
Yes, 277 East Jason Street offers parking.
Does 277 East Jason Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 277 East Jason Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 277 East Jason Street have a pool?
No, 277 East Jason Street does not have a pool.
Does 277 East Jason Street have accessible units?
No, 277 East Jason Street does not have accessible units.
Does 277 East Jason Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 277 East Jason Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 277 East Jason Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 277 East Jason Street does not have units with air conditioning.

