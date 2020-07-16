All apartments in Encinitas
Find more places like 270 Caliban Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
270 Caliban Court
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:23 AM

270 Caliban Court

270 Caliban Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Encinitas
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

270 Caliban Court, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Encinitas Village Park Single Story 4 Bedroom Home For Lease - Great Detached House in Village Park Encinitas with Pool, Spa and Private Yard. This home is in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in North County. You will find award winning schools close by along with fine dining, great shopping and easy access to the freeway. The home is located on a very quiet cul-de-sac and it has 4 bedrooms + optional 1 Bd/Den and 2 baths plus an additional Office/Den. This home also has a pool and hot tub spa in the backyard. This home was just remodeled with new kitchen, flooring, paint, fixtures, etc.. Will be ready for move in late Feb / early March 2019.

(RLNE4710628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 270 Caliban Court have any available units?
270 Caliban Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
Is 270 Caliban Court currently offering any rent specials?
270 Caliban Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 270 Caliban Court pet-friendly?
No, 270 Caliban Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 270 Caliban Court offer parking?
No, 270 Caliban Court does not offer parking.
Does 270 Caliban Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 270 Caliban Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 270 Caliban Court have a pool?
Yes, 270 Caliban Court has a pool.
Does 270 Caliban Court have accessible units?
No, 270 Caliban Court does not have accessible units.
Does 270 Caliban Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 270 Caliban Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 270 Caliban Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 270 Caliban Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elán Pacifico Encinitas
1100 Garden View Rd
Encinitas, CA 92024
Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elan Seacrest Encinitas
117 Rosebay Drive
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes
924 Encinitas Blvd
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes
2170 Carol View Dr
Encinitas, CA 92007

Similar Pages

Encinitas 1 BedroomsEncinitas 2 Bedrooms
Encinitas 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEncinitas Luxury Places
Encinitas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASan Juan Capistrano, CALadera Ranch, CARancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CATemescal Valley, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CAFallbrook, CAHemet, CAFairbanks Ranch, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineCuyamaca College
Irvine Valley College