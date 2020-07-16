270 Caliban Court

Amenities

recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Encinitas Village Park Single Story 4 Bedroom Home For Lease - Great Detached House in Village Park Encinitas with Pool, Spa and Private Yard. This home is in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in North County. You will find award winning schools close by along with fine dining, great shopping and easy access to the freeway. The home is located on a very quiet cul-de-sac and it has 4 bedrooms + optional 1 Bd/Den and 2 baths plus an additional Office/Den. This home also has a pool and hot tub spa in the backyard. This home was just remodeled with new kitchen, flooring, paint, fixtures, etc.. Will be ready for move in late Feb / early March 2019.



(RLNE4710628)