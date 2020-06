Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Situated in the heart of Encinitas, close to shopping, schools, minutes to the beach, and I-5 access. Single family detached 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, located on a large lot. The beautiful and private backyard includes a pool and spa, complemented by mature foliage and a charming cabana. A large driveway offers ample extra parking. House has been fairly remodeled with new floors, quartz counters, and new paint. Tenant pays utilities. Landlord pays for gardener, and pool cleaner.