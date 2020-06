Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Virtual 3D Tour Here: https://vimeo.com/415923332 ~ Immaculate Whitewater Ocean View Twinhome located at the south end of Manchester. Walk to Seaside Market or the lagoon from this location. Live the dream with astonishing views from this uplifting/light/bright fully renovated home. Lives like a detached home with exceptional privacy and storage. Stunning finishes throughout including a huge Master suite with patio. Take in breathtaking sunsets from your large outdoor deck. Live your dream life.