233 Gloxina Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

233 Gloxina Street

233 Gloxina Street · No Longer Available
Location

233 Gloxina Street, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
233 Gloxina Street Available 04/17/19 Beautiful Beach Cottage - Beautiful beach cottage with many custom touches throughout including a detached 120sq ft studio, dutch door, farmhouse sink, high-end trim/shiplap, outdoor shower, and firepit. Fully fenced in private yard with lush landscaping (potted plants and gardener included), as well as a beautiful front patio to maximize San Diego outdoor living. Tons of storage including a storage shed, surfboard storage room, finished attic, and rafters in the garage. Many comforts included such as reverse osmosis filter, washer, dryer, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and walk-in shower. Lots of light through bay windows and multiple skylights. Ocean view from the back awning (accessible via ladder). Will include a hammock and outdoor furniture upon request. Great neighborhood less than 1 mile to Moonlight beach and downtown Encinitas, also close to all shopping needs just over the hill on El Camino. Incredible hiking trail at the top of the street that is a 3-mile loop along the ridge, golf course, and playgrounds for kids.

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Visit our website https://patrizeproperties.com/tenants/available-rentals/ find the property, and click "Apply Now"
3. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year +

RENTER'S INSURANCE:
Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

***Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all.***

Patrize Properties, Inc
2211 Encinitas Blvd Suite 249
Encinitas, CA 92024
CalBRE #01869966
760-652-5114

(RLNE4752952)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 Gloxina Street have any available units?
233 Gloxina Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 233 Gloxina Street have?
Some of 233 Gloxina Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 Gloxina Street currently offering any rent specials?
233 Gloxina Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 Gloxina Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 233 Gloxina Street is pet friendly.
Does 233 Gloxina Street offer parking?
Yes, 233 Gloxina Street offers parking.
Does 233 Gloxina Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 233 Gloxina Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 Gloxina Street have a pool?
No, 233 Gloxina Street does not have a pool.
Does 233 Gloxina Street have accessible units?
No, 233 Gloxina Street does not have accessible units.
Does 233 Gloxina Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 233 Gloxina Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 233 Gloxina Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 233 Gloxina Street has units with air conditioning.
