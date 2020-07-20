Amenities

233 Gloxina Street Available 04/17/19 Beautiful Beach Cottage - Beautiful beach cottage with many custom touches throughout including a detached 120sq ft studio, dutch door, farmhouse sink, high-end trim/shiplap, outdoor shower, and firepit. Fully fenced in private yard with lush landscaping (potted plants and gardener included), as well as a beautiful front patio to maximize San Diego outdoor living. Tons of storage including a storage shed, surfboard storage room, finished attic, and rafters in the garage. Many comforts included such as reverse osmosis filter, washer, dryer, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and walk-in shower. Lots of light through bay windows and multiple skylights. Ocean view from the back awning (accessible via ladder). Will include a hammock and outdoor furniture upon request. Great neighborhood less than 1 mile to Moonlight beach and downtown Encinitas, also close to all shopping needs just over the hill on El Camino. Incredible hiking trail at the top of the street that is a 3-mile loop along the ridge, golf course, and playgrounds for kids.



