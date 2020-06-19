All apartments in Encinitas
Encinitas, CA
231 Gloxina St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

231 Gloxina St

231 Gloxina Street · No Longer Available
Location

231 Gloxina Street, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
ceiling fan
fire pit
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous 2Bd+Bonus/1Ba Beach Cottage w/Private Yard, Fridge, Washer/Dryer - AVAILABLE NOW for viewing and Move In! Please call to schedule an appointment!

Gorgeous 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Beach Cottage Twin Home with converted garage! No carpet, wood plank throughout.

Garage space offers finished vaulted ceiling, walls and plank floor, work bench/desk and Murphy bed!

Washer and dryer are located in the garage, as well, to allow for more living space in the kitchen.

Built-in cabinetry/entertainment space in the living room. Ceiling fans throughout.

Kitchen features tile, farmhouse style cabintry and butcher block counter tops, farmhouse sink, open wood wall shelving, double door fridge, vintage stove and a breakfast nook/dining area.

Both bedrooms offer french doors and access to the private rear yard.

Large open patio in the front yard and large private yard in the rear!

Rear patio is covered and includes ceiling fan and wooden swing; rear yard is no maintenance artificial grass. Rear yard also offers fish pond, BBQ, stone fire pit, wood pergola, patio furniture and beach/surf art pieces to remain with the home.

For additional information or to schedule a viewing, please call us:

760-496-7969

Traust Property Management

(RLNE5844298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 Gloxina St have any available units?
231 Gloxina St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 231 Gloxina St have?
Some of 231 Gloxina St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 Gloxina St currently offering any rent specials?
231 Gloxina St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 Gloxina St pet-friendly?
Yes, 231 Gloxina St is pet friendly.
Does 231 Gloxina St offer parking?
Yes, 231 Gloxina St does offer parking.
Does 231 Gloxina St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 231 Gloxina St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 Gloxina St have a pool?
No, 231 Gloxina St does not have a pool.
Does 231 Gloxina St have accessible units?
No, 231 Gloxina St does not have accessible units.
Does 231 Gloxina St have units with dishwashers?
No, 231 Gloxina St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 231 Gloxina St have units with air conditioning?
No, 231 Gloxina St does not have units with air conditioning.
