231 Gloxina St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed garage ceiling fan fire pit

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous 2Bd+Bonus/1Ba Beach Cottage w/Private Yard, Fridge, Washer/Dryer - AVAILABLE NOW for viewing and Move In! Please call to schedule an appointment!



Gorgeous 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Beach Cottage Twin Home with converted garage! No carpet, wood plank throughout.



Garage space offers finished vaulted ceiling, walls and plank floor, work bench/desk and Murphy bed!



Washer and dryer are located in the garage, as well, to allow for more living space in the kitchen.



Built-in cabinetry/entertainment space in the living room. Ceiling fans throughout.



Kitchen features tile, farmhouse style cabintry and butcher block counter tops, farmhouse sink, open wood wall shelving, double door fridge, vintage stove and a breakfast nook/dining area.



Both bedrooms offer french doors and access to the private rear yard.



Large open patio in the front yard and large private yard in the rear!



Rear patio is covered and includes ceiling fan and wooden swing; rear yard is no maintenance artificial grass. Rear yard also offers fish pond, BBQ, stone fire pit, wood pergola, patio furniture and beach/surf art pieces to remain with the home.



For additional information or to schedule a viewing, please call us:



760-496-7969



Traust Property Management



(RLNE5844298)