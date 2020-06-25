All apartments in Encinitas
228 Cerro Street

228 Cerro Street · No Longer Available
Location

228 Cerro Street, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Cerro Street Available 06/01/20 The Casita: Studio - This is a 600 sq foot casita that has been newly remodeled with hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, quartz counter tops, full kitchen with stainless steel appliances, high end tile, new vanity, toilet and fixtures. It has its own entrance and tons of street parking and includes use of the pool. Laundry hookups are available for use on the backside of the house. It has a split air conditioning and heating unit and would probably be best suited for one person. Utilities are $150 a month. Utilities include: water, trash, gas, electric, pool service, lawn service, cable including almost all the channels and internet.

(RLNE4840005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 Cerro Street have any available units?
228 Cerro Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 228 Cerro Street have?
Some of 228 Cerro Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 Cerro Street currently offering any rent specials?
228 Cerro Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 Cerro Street pet-friendly?
No, 228 Cerro Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 228 Cerro Street offer parking?
No, 228 Cerro Street does not offer parking.
Does 228 Cerro Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 Cerro Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 Cerro Street have a pool?
Yes, 228 Cerro Street has a pool.
Does 228 Cerro Street have accessible units?
No, 228 Cerro Street does not have accessible units.
Does 228 Cerro Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 228 Cerro Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 228 Cerro Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 228 Cerro Street has units with air conditioning.
