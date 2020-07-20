All apartments in Encinitas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2235 Cambridge Ave

2235 Cambridge Avenue
Location

2235 Cambridge Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92007
Cardiff

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic ocean views from this ideally located detached Cardiff home. Enjoy sunset views from the west facing deck and your dining table. Oak flooring flows through the living area and the bathroom has been updated with accents of mother of pearl. Add your personal touch to the kitchen and splash some color for a relaxing beach home. Go all out and create a luxury coastal home only minutes from the beach and all the action in Cardiff. The possibilities are enticing!

(RLNE4677217)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2235 Cambridge Ave have any available units?
2235 Cambridge Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 2235 Cambridge Ave have?
Some of 2235 Cambridge Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2235 Cambridge Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2235 Cambridge Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2235 Cambridge Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2235 Cambridge Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2235 Cambridge Ave offer parking?
No, 2235 Cambridge Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2235 Cambridge Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2235 Cambridge Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2235 Cambridge Ave have a pool?
No, 2235 Cambridge Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2235 Cambridge Ave have accessible units?
No, 2235 Cambridge Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2235 Cambridge Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2235 Cambridge Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2235 Cambridge Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2235 Cambridge Ave has units with air conditioning.
