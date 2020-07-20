2235 Cambridge Ave

2235 Cambridge Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92007 Cardiff
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Fantastic ocean views from this ideally located detached Cardiff home. Enjoy sunset views from the west facing deck and your dining table. Oak flooring flows through the living area and the bathroom has been updated with accents of mother of pearl. Add your personal touch to the kitchen and splash some color for a relaxing beach home. Go all out and create a luxury coastal home only minutes from the beach and all the action in Cardiff. The possibilities are enticing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
