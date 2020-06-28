2150 Whisper Wind Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool hot tub

Rancho Santa Fe style mini estate ready to host you 2 weeks up to 7 weeks from April 4th to May 24th. Perfect if you are planning on remodeling your home or as temporary stay while waiting for your new built home or just enjoying the luxury amenities & good life this home on a quiet private road has to offer. Views galore, saltwater pool, hot tub, gourmet kitchen, many outdoor spaces to relax in or gather around the fire pit. Short drive to beaches, Del Mar Racetrack,Legoland&Torrey Pines Golf Course.