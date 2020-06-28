All apartments in Encinitas
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:16 AM

2150 Whisper Wind Ln

2150 Whisper Wind Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2150 Whisper Wind Lane, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
hot tub
Rancho Santa Fe style mini estate ready to host you 2 weeks up to 7 weeks from April 4th to May 24th. Perfect if you are planning on remodeling your home or as temporary stay while waiting for your new built home or just enjoying the luxury amenities & good life this home on a quiet private road has to offer. Views galore, saltwater pool, hot tub, gourmet kitchen, many outdoor spaces to relax in or gather around the fire pit. Short drive to beaches, Del Mar Racetrack,Legoland&Torrey Pines Golf Course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2150 Whisper Wind Ln have any available units?
2150 Whisper Wind Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 2150 Whisper Wind Ln have?
Some of 2150 Whisper Wind Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2150 Whisper Wind Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2150 Whisper Wind Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2150 Whisper Wind Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2150 Whisper Wind Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 2150 Whisper Wind Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2150 Whisper Wind Ln offers parking.
Does 2150 Whisper Wind Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2150 Whisper Wind Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2150 Whisper Wind Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2150 Whisper Wind Ln has a pool.
Does 2150 Whisper Wind Ln have accessible units?
No, 2150 Whisper Wind Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2150 Whisper Wind Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2150 Whisper Wind Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2150 Whisper Wind Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2150 Whisper Wind Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
