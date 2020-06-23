2145 Manchester Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace furnished patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court coffee bar fire pit on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court volleyball court

Contemporary Furnished Rental Home in Cardiff- Ocean views! - Receive 10% Off Your Stay! Valid for stays 4/15/20-12/31/20. FURNISHED RENTAL, LONG-TERM OR MONTH-TO-MONTH, CALL FOR AVAILABILITY.



Enjoy the beach and surf community lifestyle of Cardiff by the Sea in this contemporary beach furnished rental home! Available as a seaonal furnished rental with a one-month minimum stay. The home offers everything you need to relax during your stay in this prime location with an ocean view and a short walk to local favorites. The bright and updated home, offers guests 3 bedrooms/ 3.5 baths and updated furnishings with great amenities for year-round enjoyment. The spacious living room has comfortable seating, an OLED Smart TV and a gas fireplace. French doors off the living room open to a balcony overlooking the neighborhood and brings in a refreshing breeze into the home. The living room flows to a dining area with seating for six and a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a prep island and all of the necessities for the chef in your group. A private patio is accessed through the kitchen, with comfortable outdoor furniture and a BBQ.



The second floor includes one guest bedroom with a queen size bed and close access to a full bathroom with a shower/tub combo. The second floor also includes an office that can be used as a third guest bedroom with a sleeper sofa that converts to a queen size bed. The master suite features a king size bed, OLED Smart TV and a balcony overlooking the neighborhood. The ensuite bathroom includes a dual vanity, soaking tub, walk-in shower and a spacious walk-in closet. A converted space on the lower level provides a fourth bedroom option with an OLED Smart TV and a sleeper sofa that converts to two twin size beds or one king size bed. Relax and enjoy sunset views from the rooftop deck with a seating area and a gas fire pit. The perfect spot to unwind and soak in the ocean view! The home is equipped with a laundry room, A/C, fireplace, garage and driveway parking. Comfortable and fresh bedding, linens and towels are included for your use during your stay. Services provided in the rent include: Cable TV & WiFi, gas & electric (monthly cap) and water (monthly cap).



Cardiff by the Sea offers great beaches, restaurants, coffee shops and markets, all within easy walking distance from the home. Other attractions include incredible surfing beaches and Glen Park with a playground and open grass picnic areas as well as volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Other famous Encinitas beaches and surf breaks such as Moonlight, Stonesteps, Pipes and Swamis are quite close. Easy access to the Interstate-5 freeway and Coast Highway makes it a quick drive to other San Diego favorites such as area beaches, shopping, restaurants and destinations like the Del Mar Race Track, Sea World, historic Old Towne, the San Diego Zoo, LEGOLAND, Petco Park and the Downtown Gaslamp District.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agents, brokers, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.



FOR MORE INFORMATION:

North County Property Group

858-792-5797

leasing@ncpropertygroup.com

CA DRE #01922571

https://www.ncpropertygroup.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4503018)