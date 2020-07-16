All apartments in Encinitas
Find more places like 2116 Sea Village Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
2116 Sea Village Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2116 Sea Village Circle

2116 Sea Village Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Encinitas
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2116 Sea Village Circle, Encinitas, CA 92007

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
SPACIOUS TWO STORY TWIN HOME CLOSE TO THE BEACH IN CARDIFF - This home has it all!!

Over 1700 square feet of space with three bedrooms, all upstairs, and two and a half baths.

An attached two car garage with direct entry to the house

A large private patio with room to entertain and even a garden box to grow your favorite herbs and veggies

Inside you will find
Brand new carpet and tile floors
New paint
Cozy fireplace in the living room
Two inch white faux wood blinds

The kitchen is equipped with
Large butcher block island
Gleaming tile counters
A whole wall of cabinets
Microwave
Stove
French door refrigerator

Upstairs the large master bedroom has
Large walk in closet
New carpet
vaulted cielings

The attached master bath comes with
Dual sink vanity
Large oval jetted tub with glass enclosure
Lots of natural light

A full size washer and dryer is included.

For more information or an appointment to view this property please contact
K & L Partners Property Management at (858) 842-4045

You can also apply online at klpartnerspm.com go to "vacancies" and click on this address

DRE CA LIC #01877647

,

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4479237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2116 Sea Village Circle have any available units?
2116 Sea Village Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 2116 Sea Village Circle have?
Some of 2116 Sea Village Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2116 Sea Village Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2116 Sea Village Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2116 Sea Village Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2116 Sea Village Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2116 Sea Village Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2116 Sea Village Circle offers parking.
Does 2116 Sea Village Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2116 Sea Village Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2116 Sea Village Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2116 Sea Village Circle has a pool.
Does 2116 Sea Village Circle have accessible units?
No, 2116 Sea Village Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2116 Sea Village Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2116 Sea Village Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2116 Sea Village Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2116 Sea Village Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elán Pacifico Encinitas
1100 Garden View Rd
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elan Seacrest Encinitas
117 Rosebay Drive
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes
924 Encinitas Blvd
Encinitas, CA 92024
Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes
2170 Carol View Dr
Encinitas, CA 92007

Similar Pages

Encinitas 1 BedroomsEncinitas 2 Bedrooms
Encinitas 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEncinitas Luxury Places
Encinitas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASan Juan Capistrano, CALadera Ranch, CARancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CATemescal Valley, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CAFallbrook, CAHemet, CAFairbanks Ranch, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineCuyamaca College
Irvine Valley College