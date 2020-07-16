2116 Sea Village Circle

Amenities
SPACIOUS TWO STORY TWIN HOME CLOSE TO THE BEACH IN CARDIFF - This home has it all!!
Over 1700 square feet of space with three bedrooms, all upstairs, and two and a half baths.
An attached two car garage with direct entry to the house
A large private patio with room to entertain and even a garden box to grow your favorite herbs and veggies
Inside you will find
Brand new carpet and tile floors
New paint
Cozy fireplace in the living room
Two inch white faux wood blinds
The kitchen is equipped with
Large butcher block island
Gleaming tile counters
A whole wall of cabinets
Microwave
Stove
French door refrigerator
Upstairs the large master bedroom has
Large walk in closet
New carpet
vaulted cielings
The attached master bath comes with
Dual sink vanity
Large oval jetted tub with glass enclosure
Lots of natural light
A full size washer and dryer is included.
For more information or an appointment to view this property please contact
K & L Partners Property Management at (858) 842-4045
You can also apply online at klpartnerspm.com go to "vacancies" and click on this address
DRE CA LIC #01877647
,
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4479237)