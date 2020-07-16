2116 Sea Village Circle

Amenities

SPACIOUS TWO STORY TWIN HOME CLOSE TO THE BEACH IN CARDIFF - This home has it all!!



Over 1700 square feet of space with three bedrooms, all upstairs, and two and a half baths.



An attached two car garage with direct entry to the house



A large private patio with room to entertain and even a garden box to grow your favorite herbs and veggies



Inside you will find

Brand new carpet and tile floors

New paint

Cozy fireplace in the living room

Two inch white faux wood blinds



The kitchen is equipped with

Large butcher block island

Gleaming tile counters

A whole wall of cabinets

Microwave

Stove

French door refrigerator



Upstairs the large master bedroom has

Large walk in closet

New carpet

vaulted cielings



The attached master bath comes with

Dual sink vanity

Large oval jetted tub with glass enclosure

Lots of natural light



A full size washer and dryer is included.



For more information or an appointment to view this property please contact

K & L Partners Property Management at (858) 842-4045



You can also apply online at klpartnerspm.com go to "vacancies" and click on this address



DRE CA LIC #01877647



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4479237)