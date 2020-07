Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Must See! Beautiful 3 story twinhome with ocean views, fireplace, tile, granite countertops, walk-in shower, patios on each level, 2 car garage and much more. Walking distance to downtown Cardiff, the beach and Encinitas Community Park. Located in Cardiff school district. Pets welcome with landlord approval and $50 per month pet rent. $30 application fee per applicant. CA DRE #01824191