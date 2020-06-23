1819 Wilton Rd

Amenities

WEEKLY RENTALS ONLY. NO MONTHLY RENTALS.



This unit is very unique. Entry level is all one level living area, kitchen, dining room, 2 bedrooms and bathroom. It is a two story unit with only the master bedroom and master bathroom on second level. Only 1 of 8 in Sea Bluff are of this configuration. Perfect for older couple, or anyone with a hard time with stairs. The living room has a wood burning fire place. Enjoy your vacation at this lovely end unit.



3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms: King in the master, Queen in the 2nd bedroom and 2 singles in the 3rd bedroom.



It offers all the amenities you want on vacation: Air conditioning, Wifi, Long distance phone included, TVs in the bedrooms and living room, Washer and dryer in the unit, Enclosed 2-car garage, 4 Tennis courts, 4 Pickle Ball courts, 2 Pools, Childrens play area, Basketball court and Beach equipment: Beach towels, beach umbrella, beach chairs and Boogie Boards.



So come and enjoy everything Seabluffe has to offer!



Gate Guard