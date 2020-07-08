Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

1815 Freda Lane Available 06/01/20 Lovely Cardiff By The Sea Home! - Lovely 3bedroom home in Cardiff by the Sea! Awesome location! This home boasts an open layout and home has been tastefully updated! Open concept living room/dining room + fully remodeled kitchen. Backyard off dining/kitchen area is perfect for entertaining! All 3 bedrooms are nice sized and master bedroom has it's own private bathroom. Owner's are having front lawn updated with drought tolerant succulents before new tenant moves in. (not in current pictures). The backyard will also be getting more trees planted for privacy along fence line. Welcome home!



(RLNE5760338)