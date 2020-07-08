All apartments in Encinitas
Find more places like 1815 Freda Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
1815 Freda Lane
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

1815 Freda Lane

1815 Freda Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Encinitas
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1815 Freda Lane, Encinitas, CA 92007

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1815 Freda Lane Available 06/01/20 Lovely Cardiff By The Sea Home! - Lovely 3bedroom home in Cardiff by the Sea! Awesome location! This home boasts an open layout and home has been tastefully updated! Open concept living room/dining room + fully remodeled kitchen. Backyard off dining/kitchen area is perfect for entertaining! All 3 bedrooms are nice sized and master bedroom has it's own private bathroom. Owner's are having front lawn updated with drought tolerant succulents before new tenant moves in. (not in current pictures). The backyard will also be getting more trees planted for privacy along fence line. Welcome home!

(RLNE5760338)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 Freda Lane have any available units?
1815 Freda Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
Is 1815 Freda Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1815 Freda Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 Freda Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1815 Freda Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1815 Freda Lane offer parking?
No, 1815 Freda Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1815 Freda Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1815 Freda Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 Freda Lane have a pool?
No, 1815 Freda Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1815 Freda Lane have accessible units?
No, 1815 Freda Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 Freda Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1815 Freda Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1815 Freda Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1815 Freda Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elán Pacifico Encinitas
1100 Garden View Rd
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elan Seacrest Encinitas
117 Rosebay Drive
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes
924 Encinitas Blvd
Encinitas, CA 92024
Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes
2170 Carol View Dr
Encinitas, CA 92007
Elán Playa Mar Apartment Homes
116 Quail Gardens Dr
Encinitas, CA 92024

Similar Pages

Encinitas 1 BedroomsEncinitas 2 Bedrooms
Encinitas Apartments with BalconyEncinitas Pet Friendly Places
Encinitas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA
Aliso Viejo, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CAWildomar, CALaguna Hills, CAMenifee, CALaguna Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cardiff

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineIrvine Valley College
Saddleback College