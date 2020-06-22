1813 Wilton Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool basketball court

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible basketball court parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court

Property Description



Rare single story unit in Seabluffe. Master and 2nd bedroom, living room, kitchen, dining and front room are all one level. There is another bedroom and office upstairs for the 3rd bedroom. Queen in the master, queen in the 2nd and a queen in the third. All rooms have a TV. Master and living room 55″. short walk to the pool and stairs down to the beach. Dining table has 2 leaves to open to sit up to 12 if you have company for dinner.. Large Deck with new patio set in a nice setting. Another patio off the kitchen with a BBQ. 2 car enclosed garage. Great vacation home.. Close to North Pool and short walk to the stairs down to the beach.



Property Features

Wireless Internet

TV

Wheelchair Accessible

Heating

In-Unit Washer/Dryer

Free Parking on Premises

Pets Allowed

Family/Kid Friendly

Non-Smoking

Phone

Beach towels

Beach umbrella & beach chairs

Boogie Boards

Flatscreen TVs in all rooms

4 Tennis courts

4 Pickle Ball courts

2 Pools

Childrens play area

Basketball court

Gate Guard