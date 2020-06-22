1813 Wilton Rd

Amenities
Property Description
Rare single story unit in Seabluffe. Master and 2nd bedroom, living room, kitchen, dining and front room are all one level. There is another bedroom and office upstairs for the 3rd bedroom. Queen in the master, queen in the 2nd and a queen in the third. All rooms have a TV. Master and living room 55″. short walk to the pool and stairs down to the beach. Dining table has 2 leaves to open to sit up to 12 if you have company for dinner.. Large Deck with new patio set in a nice setting. Another patio off the kitchen with a BBQ. 2 car enclosed garage. Great vacation home.. Close to North Pool and short walk to the stairs down to the beach.
Property Features
Wireless Internet
TV
Wheelchair Accessible
Heating
In-Unit Washer/Dryer
Free Parking on Premises
Pets Allowed
Family/Kid Friendly
Non-Smoking
Phone
Beach towels
Beach umbrella & beach chairs
Boogie Boards
Flatscreen TVs in all rooms
4 Tennis courts
4 Pickle Ball courts
2 Pools
Childrens play area
Basketball court
Gate Guard