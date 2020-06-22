All apartments in Encinitas
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1813 Wilton Rd

1813 Wilton Road · No Longer Available
Location

1813 Wilton Road, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
Property Description

Rare single story unit in Seabluffe. Master and 2nd bedroom, living room, kitchen, dining and front room are all one level. There is another bedroom and office upstairs for the 3rd bedroom. Queen in the master, queen in the 2nd and a queen in the third. All rooms have a TV. Master and living room 55&#8243;. short walk to the pool and stairs down to the beach. Dining table has 2 leaves to open to sit up to 12 if you have company for dinner.. Large Deck with new patio set in a nice setting. Another patio off the kitchen with a BBQ. 2 car enclosed garage. Great vacation home.. Close to North Pool and short walk to the stairs down to the beach.

Property Features
Wireless Internet
TV
Wheelchair Accessible
Heating
In-Unit Washer/Dryer
Free Parking on Premises
Pets Allowed
Family/Kid Friendly
Non-Smoking
Phone
Beach towels
Beach umbrella & beach chairs
Boogie Boards
Flatscreen TVs in all rooms
4 Tennis courts
4 Pickle Ball courts
2 Pools
Childrens play area
Basketball court
Gate Guard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1813 Wilton Rd have any available units?
1813 Wilton Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 1813 Wilton Rd have?
Some of 1813 Wilton Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1813 Wilton Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1813 Wilton Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1813 Wilton Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1813 Wilton Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1813 Wilton Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1813 Wilton Rd does offer parking.
Does 1813 Wilton Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1813 Wilton Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1813 Wilton Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1813 Wilton Rd has a pool.
Does 1813 Wilton Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 1813 Wilton Rd has accessible units.
Does 1813 Wilton Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1813 Wilton Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1813 Wilton Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1813 Wilton Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
