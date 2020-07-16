All apartments in Encinitas
Find more places like 1810 S. El Camino Real, #B108.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
1810 S. El Camino Real, #B108
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1810 S. El Camino Real, #B108

1810 S El Camino Real · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Encinitas
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1810 S El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
1810 S. El Camino Real, #B108 Available 02/01/19 First floor condo in Pacific Pines (Encinitas) - Nicely upgraded end unit with greenbelt view from private patio in popular Pacific Pines Racquet Club. Hardwood floors, granite counters, custom cabinetry, newer appliances, laundry in unit and also available in complex. Complex newly remodeled. Lots of amenities including heated pool/spa/tennis/sand volleyball court/walking trails. Minutes to I-5, beaches, shopping. Assigned parking! Walk-in closet! Available 2/1/19. $1950 per month; additional $500 deposit for pet; one-year lease required.

Application fee - $35 per person (all adults over age of 18 must fill out application.) Good income, credit and rental history required.

For showings or more info, call or text Jerre
619-818-5734 or email jerre@fisheradvisors.com

(RLNE3660914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 S. El Camino Real, #B108 have any available units?
1810 S. El Camino Real, #B108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 1810 S. El Camino Real, #B108 have?
Some of 1810 S. El Camino Real, #B108's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810 S. El Camino Real, #B108 currently offering any rent specials?
1810 S. El Camino Real, #B108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 S. El Camino Real, #B108 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1810 S. El Camino Real, #B108 is pet friendly.
Does 1810 S. El Camino Real, #B108 offer parking?
Yes, 1810 S. El Camino Real, #B108 offers parking.
Does 1810 S. El Camino Real, #B108 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1810 S. El Camino Real, #B108 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 S. El Camino Real, #B108 have a pool?
Yes, 1810 S. El Camino Real, #B108 has a pool.
Does 1810 S. El Camino Real, #B108 have accessible units?
No, 1810 S. El Camino Real, #B108 does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 S. El Camino Real, #B108 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1810 S. El Camino Real, #B108 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1810 S. El Camino Real, #B108 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1810 S. El Camino Real, #B108 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elán Pacifico Encinitas
1100 Garden View Rd
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes
924 Encinitas Blvd
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes
2170 Carol View Dr
Encinitas, CA 92007
Elan Seacrest Encinitas
117 Rosebay Drive
Encinitas, CA 92024
Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa
Encinitas, CA 92024

Similar Pages

Encinitas 1 BedroomsEncinitas 2 Bedrooms
Encinitas 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEncinitas Luxury Places
Encinitas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASan Juan Capistrano, CALadera Ranch, CARancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CATemescal Valley, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CAFallbrook, CAHemet, CAFairbanks Ranch, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineCuyamaca College
Irvine Valley College