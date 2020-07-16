Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

1810 S. El Camino Real, #B108 Available 02/01/19 First floor condo in Pacific Pines (Encinitas) - Nicely upgraded end unit with greenbelt view from private patio in popular Pacific Pines Racquet Club. Hardwood floors, granite counters, custom cabinetry, newer appliances, laundry in unit and also available in complex. Complex newly remodeled. Lots of amenities including heated pool/spa/tennis/sand volleyball court/walking trails. Minutes to I-5, beaches, shopping. Assigned parking! Walk-in closet! Available 2/1/19. $1950 per month; additional $500 deposit for pet; one-year lease required.



Application fee - $35 per person (all adults over age of 18 must fill out application.) Good income, credit and rental history required.



For showings or more info, call or text Jerre

619-818-5734 or email jerre@fisheradvisors.com



(RLNE3660914)