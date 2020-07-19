All apartments in Encinitas
1749 Red Barn Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1749 Red Barn Rd

1749 Red Barn Road · No Longer Available
Location

1749 Red Barn Road, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
garage
pet friendly
1749 Red Barn Rd Available 02/07/19 Large lot home in Village Park - This single family home with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, is located in the family community of Village Park, Encinitas. Property includes office space, fireplace, large lot and walking distance to the community Schools, pool and park. The garage was turned into a storage space with a utility room that's perfect for any hands on person.

- One year lease
- $3,100 Deposit
- No A/C
-Tenant responsible for gardener

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4610072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1749 Red Barn Rd have any available units?
1749 Red Barn Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 1749 Red Barn Rd have?
Some of 1749 Red Barn Rd's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1749 Red Barn Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1749 Red Barn Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1749 Red Barn Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1749 Red Barn Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1749 Red Barn Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1749 Red Barn Rd offers parking.
Does 1749 Red Barn Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1749 Red Barn Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1749 Red Barn Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1749 Red Barn Rd has a pool.
Does 1749 Red Barn Rd have accessible units?
No, 1749 Red Barn Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1749 Red Barn Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1749 Red Barn Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1749 Red Barn Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1749 Red Barn Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
