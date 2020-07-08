All apartments in Encinitas
Find more places like 1731 Freda Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
1731 Freda Lane
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:10 PM

1731 Freda Lane

1731 Freda Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Encinitas
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1731 Freda Lane, Encinitas, CA 92007

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Showings by appointment only. Must sign PEAD form and mask required at showings to follow Covid19 protocol. Beautiful newly renovated Cardiff home. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. Oceanview Master bedroom with large walk-in closet. All hardwood floors. Renovated kitchen and bathrooms, central AC, newer appliances, and huge backyard. Quiet street in a great Cardiff neighborhood, just minutes to the beach and Cardiff Town Center. Cardiff school district. Hurry this great home won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1731 Freda Lane have any available units?
1731 Freda Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 1731 Freda Lane have?
Some of 1731 Freda Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1731 Freda Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1731 Freda Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1731 Freda Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1731 Freda Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 1731 Freda Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1731 Freda Lane offers parking.
Does 1731 Freda Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1731 Freda Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1731 Freda Lane have a pool?
No, 1731 Freda Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1731 Freda Lane have accessible units?
No, 1731 Freda Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1731 Freda Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1731 Freda Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1731 Freda Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1731 Freda Lane has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan Seacrest Encinitas
117 Rosebay Drive
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes
2170 Carol View Dr
Encinitas, CA 92007
Elán Pacifico Encinitas
1100 Garden View Rd
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Playa Mar Apartment Homes
116 Quail Gardens Dr
Encinitas, CA 92024
Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes
924 Encinitas Blvd
Encinitas, CA 92024

Similar Pages

Encinitas 1 BedroomsEncinitas 2 Bedrooms
Encinitas Apartments with BalconyEncinitas Pet Friendly Places
Encinitas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA
Aliso Viejo, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CAWildomar, CALaguna Hills, CAMenifee, CALaguna Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cardiff

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineIrvine Valley College
Saddleback College