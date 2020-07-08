1731 Freda Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Showings by appointment only. Must sign PEAD form and mask required at showings to follow Covid19 protocol. Beautiful newly renovated Cardiff home. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. Oceanview Master bedroom with large walk-in closet. All hardwood floors. Renovated kitchen and bathrooms, central AC, newer appliances, and huge backyard. Quiet street in a great Cardiff neighborhood, just minutes to the beach and Cardiff Town Center. Cardiff school district. Hurry this great home won't last long!