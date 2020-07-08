1731 Freda Lane

Amenities
Showings by appointment only. Must sign PEAD form and mask required at showings to follow Covid19 protocol. Beautiful newly renovated Cardiff home. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. Oceanview Master bedroom with large walk-in closet. All hardwood floors. Renovated kitchen and bathrooms, central AC, newer appliances, and huge backyard. Quiet street in a great Cardiff neighborhood, just minutes to the beach and Cardiff Town Center. Cardiff school district. Hurry this great home won't last long!