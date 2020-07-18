1724 Kennington Rd

Amenities

This lovely, remodeled, close to 2,000 sq. feet unit is great for spending some quality time with the family. With the fully equipped kitchen with granite counters and all the essentials you will ever need you will feel at home. Enjoy and relax during your vacation at this wonderful unit.



4 bedrooms plus loft bedroom and 3.5 bathrooms: King in the master, King in the 2nd bedroom, Queen in the 3rd bedroom and Queen and single in the 4th bedroom and loft bedroom has a Queen.



It offers all the amenities you want on vacation: Air conditioning, Wifi, Long distance phone included, TVs in the bedrooms and living room, Washer and dryer in the unit, Enclosed 2-car garage, 4 Tennis courts, 4 Pickle Ball courts, 2 Pools, Children?s play area, Basketball court and Beach equipment: Beach towels, beach umbrella, beach chairs and Boogie Boards.



So come and enjoy everything Seabluffe has to offer!



Property Features

Wireless Internet

TV

In-Unit Washer/Dryer

Free Parking on Premises

Pets Allowed

Family/Kid Friendly

Non-Smoking

Phone

Beach towels

Beach umbrella & beach chairs

Boogie Boards

4 Tennis courts

4 Pickle Ball courts

2 Pools

Children?s play area

Basketball court

Gate Guard