1719 Kennington Rd

Amenities
Property Description
This lovely clean beach unit has nice seating area in front patio with BBQ. Close to heated south poll and has all the amenities of Seabluffe. Come enjoy and relax your vacation.
3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms: King in the master, Queen in the 2nd bedroom and Queen and 2 singles in the 3rd bedroom.
It offers all the amenities you want on vacation: Wifi, Long distance phone included, TVs in the bedrooms and living room, Washer and dryer in the unit, Enclosed 2-car garage, 4 Tennis courts, 4 Pickle Ball courts, 2 Pools, Jacuzzi, Childrens play area, Basketball court and Beach equipment: Beach towels, beach umbrella, beach chairs and Boogie Boards.
So come and enjoy everything Seabluffe has to offer!
IMPORTANT NOTES: For rentals of 30d+, please contact us. For rentals under 30d, 10% city tax applies. For summer/holiday rentals, city tax may need adjustment upon rental confirmation. Additional Fees include cleaning, gate pass, utilities, damage insurance, and admin fee.
Property Features
Wireless Internet
TV
Heating
In-Unit Washer/Dryer
Free Parking on Premises
Family/Kid Friendly
Non-Smoking
Phone
Beach towels
Beach umbrella & beach chairs
Boogie Boards
Flatscreen TVs in all rooms
4 Tennis courts
4 Pickle Ball courts
2 Pools
Childrens play area
Basketball court
Gate Guard