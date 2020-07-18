All apartments in Encinitas
1719 Kennington Rd
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1719 Kennington Rd

1719 Kennington Road · No Longer Available
Location

1719 Kennington Road, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
Property Description

This lovely clean beach unit has nice seating area in front patio with BBQ. Close to heated south poll and has all the amenities of Seabluffe. Come enjoy and relax your vacation.

3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms: King in the master, Queen in the 2nd bedroom and Queen and 2 singles in the 3rd bedroom.

It offers all the amenities you want on vacation: Wifi, Long distance phone included, TVs in the bedrooms and living room, Washer and dryer in the unit, Enclosed 2-car garage, 4 Tennis courts, 4 Pickle Ball courts, 2 Pools, Jacuzzi, Childrens play area, Basketball court and Beach equipment: Beach towels, beach umbrella, beach chairs and Boogie Boards.

So come and enjoy everything Seabluffe has to offer!

IMPORTANT NOTES: For rentals of 30d+, please contact us. For rentals under 30d, 10% city tax applies. For summer/holiday rentals, city tax may need adjustment upon rental confirmation. Additional Fees include cleaning, gate pass, utilities, damage insurance, and admin fee.

Property Features
Wireless Internet
TV
Heating
In-Unit Washer/Dryer
Free Parking on Premises
Family/Kid Friendly
Non-Smoking
Phone
Beach towels
Beach umbrella & beach chairs
Boogie Boards
Flatscreen TVs in all rooms
4 Tennis courts
4 Pickle Ball courts
2 Pools
Childrens play area
Basketball court
Gate Guard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1719 Kennington Rd have any available units?
1719 Kennington Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 1719 Kennington Rd have?
Some of 1719 Kennington Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1719 Kennington Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1719 Kennington Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 Kennington Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1719 Kennington Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 1719 Kennington Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1719 Kennington Rd offers parking.
Does 1719 Kennington Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1719 Kennington Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 Kennington Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1719 Kennington Rd has a pool.
Does 1719 Kennington Rd have accessible units?
No, 1719 Kennington Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 Kennington Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1719 Kennington Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1719 Kennington Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1719 Kennington Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
