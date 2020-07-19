All apartments in Encinitas
Find more places like 1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104

1710 S El Camino Real S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Encinitas
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1710 S El Camino Real S, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Limited Offer! Get $500 Move-in Discount if you complete your application on or before February 28, 2019!

This charming two-bedroom and two-bathroom condo unit is located in South El Camino Real in Encinitas, California. It boasts easy access to downtown Encinitas as it is a mere eight-minute drive from the property. The lot features a shared pool and beautiful tree-lined walkways. Inside, the home features rich hardwood flooring with the bedrooms having full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort. If cooking is a hobby of yours then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen surrounded by classic yet stylish wooden cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with plenty of closet storage space. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.

Nearby parks:
Cardiff Sports Park and Ada Harris Park

Nearby Schools:
Ada W. Harris Elementary School - 1.06 miles, 8/10
Encinitas Country Day School - 0.38 miles, unrated
Grauer, The - 0.2 miles, unrated
Seaside Wisdom for Life School - 0.56 miles, unrated

Bus lines:
304 - 1.0 miles
309 - 1.5 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4573974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104 have any available units?
1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104 have?
Some of 1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104 currently offering any rent specials?
1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104 pet-friendly?
No, 1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104 offer parking?
No, 1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104 does not offer parking.
Does 1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104 have a pool?
Yes, 1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104 has a pool.
Does 1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104 have accessible units?
No, 1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes
924 Encinitas Blvd
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Pacifico Encinitas
1100 Garden View Rd
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes
2170 Carol View Dr
Encinitas, CA 92007
Elan Seacrest Encinitas
117 Rosebay Drive
Encinitas, CA 92024
Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa
Encinitas, CA 92024

Similar Pages

Encinitas 1 BedroomsEncinitas 2 Bedrooms
Encinitas 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEncinitas Luxury Places
Encinitas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASan Juan Capistrano, CALadera Ranch, CARancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CATemescal Valley, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CAFallbrook, CAHemet, CAFairbanks Ranch, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineCuyamaca College
Irvine Valley College