1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104

This charming two-bedroom and two-bathroom condo unit is located in South El Camino Real in Encinitas, California. It boasts easy access to downtown Encinitas as it is a mere eight-minute drive from the property. The lot features a shared pool and beautiful tree-lined walkways. Inside, the home features rich hardwood flooring with the bedrooms having full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort. If cooking is a hobby of yours then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen surrounded by classic yet stylish wooden cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with plenty of closet storage space. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.



Nearby parks:

Cardiff Sports Park and Ada Harris Park



Nearby Schools:

Ada W. Harris Elementary School - 1.06 miles, 8/10

Encinitas Country Day School - 0.38 miles, unrated

Grauer, The - 0.2 miles, unrated

Seaside Wisdom for Life School - 0.56 miles, unrated



Bus lines:

304 - 1.0 miles

309 - 1.5 miles



No Pets Allowed



