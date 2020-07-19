163 Avocado

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Brand new home, west of Hwy 101! Walk to Grandview and Moonlight Beach!! - This is a beautiful brand new home on private street of Leucadida/Encinitas. West of Hwy 101. Walk to Grandview or Moonlight Beach. This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home on corner lot. Enjoy all the upgrades this home has to offer. All new appliances, and a whole home water filtration system. Top of the line dishwasher, added wine cooler and lots of cabinet space. Granite counter tops in kitchen and dye flooring on main floor. Plush new carpet upstairs. Designer tile in each bathroom(s). Has a laundry room with brand new washer and dryer. Completely fenced with private patio on side. Must see.



(RLNE4678965)