Encinitas, CA
163 Avocado
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:48 PM

163 Avocado

163 Avocado Street · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

163 Avocado Street, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brand new home, west of Hwy 101! Walk to Grandview and Moonlight Beach!! - This is a beautiful brand new home on private street of Leucadida/Encinitas. West of Hwy 101. Walk to Grandview or Moonlight Beach. This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home on corner lot. Enjoy all the upgrades this home has to offer. All new appliances, and a whole home water filtration system. Top of the line dishwasher, added wine cooler and lots of cabinet space. Granite counter tops in kitchen and dye flooring on main floor. Plush new carpet upstairs. Designer tile in each bathroom(s). Has a laundry room with brand new washer and dryer. Completely fenced with private patio on side. Must see.

(RLNE4678965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 163 Avocado have any available units?
163 Avocado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 163 Avocado have?
Some of 163 Avocado's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 163 Avocado currently offering any rent specials?
163 Avocado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 163 Avocado pet-friendly?
Yes, 163 Avocado is pet friendly.
Does 163 Avocado offer parking?
No, 163 Avocado does not offer parking.
Does 163 Avocado have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 163 Avocado offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 163 Avocado have a pool?
No, 163 Avocado does not have a pool.
Does 163 Avocado have accessible units?
No, 163 Avocado does not have accessible units.
Does 163 Avocado have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 163 Avocado has units with dishwashers.
Does 163 Avocado have units with air conditioning?
No, 163 Avocado does not have units with air conditioning.
