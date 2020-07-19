All apartments in Encinitas
Last updated March 18 2019

161 Avocado

161 Avocado Street · No Longer Available
Location

161 Avocado Street, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- This is a beautiful brand new home located in walking distance to Grandview or Moonlight Beach. On the west side of Hwy 101. Dyed concrete flooring on first floor. Plush carpet upstairs. Gorgeous granite counter tops in kitchen and through out home. Upgrades in kitchen - all new appliances, top of the line dishwasher. Added laundry room with new washer and dryer in home. Beautiful designer tile in bathroom(s) granite countertops matching kitchen. Walk in closet in master. 2 car garage. Completely fenced for privacy. Private deck outside to enjoy cooking or just relaxing.

(RLNE4678938)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 Avocado have any available units?
161 Avocado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 161 Avocado have?
Some of 161 Avocado's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 161 Avocado currently offering any rent specials?
161 Avocado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 Avocado pet-friendly?
Yes, 161 Avocado is pet friendly.
Does 161 Avocado offer parking?
Yes, 161 Avocado offers parking.
Does 161 Avocado have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 161 Avocado offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 Avocado have a pool?
No, 161 Avocado does not have a pool.
Does 161 Avocado have accessible units?
No, 161 Avocado does not have accessible units.
Does 161 Avocado have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 161 Avocado has units with dishwashers.
Does 161 Avocado have units with air conditioning?
No, 161 Avocado does not have units with air conditioning.
