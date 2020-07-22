All apartments in Encinitas
Last updated February 7 2020 at 11:52 AM

159 Village Green Rd

159 Village Green Road · No Longer Available
Location

159 Village Green Road, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
tennis court
ENCINITAS VILLAGE PARK! GORGEOUS HOME!! Beautiful single-level home. Great location with lovely green space to the side and rear - very quiet and private! 3 bedrooms plus office and lots of storage space. 2 parking spots on driveway and street parking. So many wonderful amenities within walking distance of home! Community adult and children pools, dog park, tennis courts and children's parks. Encinitas and San Dieguito School Districts. Granite counters in kitchen, refrigerator, washer/dryer included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 Village Green Rd have any available units?
159 Village Green Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 159 Village Green Rd have?
Some of 159 Village Green Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 159 Village Green Rd currently offering any rent specials?
159 Village Green Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 Village Green Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 159 Village Green Rd is pet friendly.
Does 159 Village Green Rd offer parking?
Yes, 159 Village Green Rd offers parking.
Does 159 Village Green Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 159 Village Green Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 Village Green Rd have a pool?
Yes, 159 Village Green Rd has a pool.
Does 159 Village Green Rd have accessible units?
No, 159 Village Green Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 159 Village Green Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 159 Village Green Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 159 Village Green Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 159 Village Green Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
