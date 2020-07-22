159 Village Green Rd

Amenities
ENCINITAS VILLAGE PARK! GORGEOUS HOME!! Beautiful single-level home. Great location with lovely green space to the side and rear - very quiet and private! 3 bedrooms plus office and lots of storage space. 2 parking spots on driveway and street parking. So many wonderful amenities within walking distance of home! Community adult and children pools, dog park, tennis courts and children's parks. Encinitas and San Dieguito School Districts. Granite counters in kitchen, refrigerator, washer/dryer included