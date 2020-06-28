Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

155 Rosebay Dr Apt 13 Available 02/15/20 Bright condo close to the beach - Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo less than 2 miles from Moonlight Beach. Completely remodeled in 2015 this condo boasts stainless steel appliances, designer countertops and a natural stone backsplash. There is a washer and dryer in the unit, 1 assigned underground parking space and additional storage. Easy access to Interstate 5, beaches, and the Encinitas hot spots.



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Visit our website https://patrizeproperties.com/tenants/available-rentals/ find the property, and click "Apply Now"

3. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days



- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Patrize Properties, Inc

2211 Encinitas Blvd Suite 249

Encinitas, CA 92024

CalBRE #02090924

760-652-5114



***Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.***



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5440007)