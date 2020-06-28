All apartments in Encinitas
Location

155 Rosebay Drive, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
155 Rosebay Dr Apt 13 Available 02/15/20 Bright condo close to the beach - Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo less than 2 miles from Moonlight Beach. Completely remodeled in 2015 this condo boasts stainless steel appliances, designer countertops and a natural stone backsplash. There is a washer and dryer in the unit, 1 assigned underground parking space and additional storage. Easy access to Interstate 5, beaches, and the Encinitas hot spots.

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Visit our website https://patrizeproperties.com/tenants/available-rentals/ find the property, and click "Apply Now"
3. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Patrize Properties, Inc
2211 Encinitas Blvd Suite 249
Encinitas, CA 92024
CalBRE #02090924
760-652-5114

***Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5440007)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 Rosebay Dr Apt 13 have any available units?
155 Rosebay Dr Apt 13 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 155 Rosebay Dr Apt 13 have?
Some of 155 Rosebay Dr Apt 13's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 Rosebay Dr Apt 13 currently offering any rent specials?
155 Rosebay Dr Apt 13 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Rosebay Dr Apt 13 pet-friendly?
No, 155 Rosebay Dr Apt 13 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 155 Rosebay Dr Apt 13 offer parking?
Yes, 155 Rosebay Dr Apt 13 offers parking.
Does 155 Rosebay Dr Apt 13 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 155 Rosebay Dr Apt 13 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Rosebay Dr Apt 13 have a pool?
No, 155 Rosebay Dr Apt 13 does not have a pool.
Does 155 Rosebay Dr Apt 13 have accessible units?
No, 155 Rosebay Dr Apt 13 does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Rosebay Dr Apt 13 have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 Rosebay Dr Apt 13 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 155 Rosebay Dr Apt 13 have units with air conditioning?
No, 155 Rosebay Dr Apt 13 does not have units with air conditioning.
